Tallahassee Scientific Society goes to moon for Horizons speaker series

The Tallahassee Scientific Society will kick off the 13th annual Horizons speaker series on Feb. 21 with Dr. Jeanette Wolak Luna from the Tennessee Tech University Department of Earth Sciences.

She may be a familiar face to some here as she grew up in Tallahassee before she went on to pursue her passion in geology. She ultimately earned her Ph.D. in geology from Montana State University and now teaches and conducts research at Tennessee Technical University in Cookeville, Tennessee.

Tallahassee Scientific Society welcomes her back to Tallahassee to tell us about her research on the geology of the Moon. The title of her talk is, “Return to the Moon: Geologic Maps for Artemis Exploration of the Lunar South Pole.”

The Horizons speaker series was founded by the Tallahassee Scientific Society in 2011 to promote public interest in science and technology. The series features one presentation per month, from February to May. All presentations are held at the Challenger Learning Center. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the event begins at 7 p.m. For tickets and more information, go to tallysci.org. Admission is free for high school and college students with student ID.

The rest of the 2024 Horizons Series will include Imani Black who will speak in March on diversity in the Chesapeake Bay aquaculture community. In April, we will host Dr. David Blackburn from the University of Florida Natural Science Museum where he is the Curator of Herpetology. Closing out the series in May will be Dr. Amy Lien who will speak on new findings associated with astrophysical objects, specifically gamma-ray bursts, that can be detected directly by telescopes.

Here's a summary of the 2024 HORIZONS Speaker Series:

Feb. 21: Artemis on the moon

“Return to the Moon: Geologic Maps for Artemis Exploration of the Lunar South Pole,” by Jeannette Wolak Luna, Ph.D., Chair and Associate Professor of Earth Sciences, Tennessee Tech University.

More than 50 years ago, the Apollo Program made history by landing the first human crew on the Moon. The Artemis Program, so named after the twin sister of Apollo, will parallel this achievement with a series of crewed and robotic missions over the next decade. In this talk, we explore the geologic, scientific, and tactical maps needed to support such an endeavor and how these products are used by mission control and astronauts for lunar surface navigation. We also review the enormous scientific potential of the Lunar South Pole, a terrain that hosts some of the oldest crustal rocks available in the Solar System.

March 27: The Chesapeake

“Passion on The Chesapeake: The Past, Present & Future of the Chesapeake Bay commercial fishing industry through an Ecological Anthropology Lens,” by Imani Black, Founder and CEO of Minorities in Aquaculture; University of Maryland

The unique history of the Chesapeake Bay commercial fishing industry is a well known story around the world. Imani Black is a native Eastern Shore oyster farmer currently researching the Bay's heritage through a social lens at University of Maryland's Center for Environmental Sciences (UMCES) Horn Point Laboratory in Cambridge, MD. From her appreciation of the Bay's commercial fishing industry (past & present), her presentation will focus on the historic timeline & contributions of African Americans in many sectors of Maryland's maritime occupations from the slave era (1865) to present day participation.

April 17: Natural History

“Digital Specimens and the Future of Natural History Museums,” by David C. Blackburn, PhD. Curator of Herpetology, Associate Chair, Department of Natural History, Florida Museum of Natural History, University of Florida.

Access to the collections of natural history museums has long been restricted to specialists in specific scientific disciplines. By creating digital representatives of specimens and objects, museums are bringing the behind-the-scenes to classrooms, scientists, and the public. These digital specimens enable new, large-scale studies of biodiversity past and present, and provide hands-on learning opportunities for people of all ages. The Florida Museum of Natural History—the state’s only university-based museum—is an international leader in research and education, and offers many research and outreach opportunities for scientists across the state.

May 22: Gamma rays

“Exploring the Universe with Gamma-Ray Bursts, Space Telescopes, and Citizen Science,” by Amy Lien, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Physics, University of Tampa

Gamma-ray bursts are one of the most powerful explosions in the universe. These bursts are likely related to supernovae, neutron stars, or black holes. When a gamma-ray burst occurs, it can release more energy within 10 seconds than the entire 10-billion-year lifetime of our sun, which makes them one of the furthest astrophysical objects that can be detected directly by telescopes. The exact physical mechanism that creates these extraordinary bursts remains unresolved. In this talk, Dr. Lien will discuss our journey exploring the mysterious origins of gamma-ray bursts with space telescopes, and a recent project that invites all astronomy lovers to help solve the puzzle.

