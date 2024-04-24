Tallahassee Chefs' Sampler event returns this weekend as Chefs' Taste of Home

The inaugural Chefs' Taste of Home will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 27.

The Children’s Home Society of Florida is inviting the community to sip, dine and stroll at its inaugural fundraising event, "Chefs’ Taste of Home," 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, April 27.

The organization is reintroducing one of Tallahassee’s largest and oldest foodie events, recognized as the “Chefs’ Sampler" for over 30 years. Previously, residents would embark on a tasty tour of Tallahassee trying bite-size samples from more than 50 local restaurants, caterers and breweries, most recently at The Pavilion at the Centre of Tallahassee.

After taking more than a five-year hiatus, Children's Home Society is switching things up this year and introducing a new fundraiser concept, “Chefs’ Taste of Home.”

“I am thrilled about the return of Children’s Home Society’s Chefs’ but with a fun twist," honorary chair, Helen Irvin, said in a release.

Up to 225 guests are invited to indulge in local cuisine, thoughtfully paired with wine, and take a stroll downtown through some of Tallahassee’s most historic homes.

Tickets for the event are priced at $225. Visit here for more info.

Five esteemed chefs and five homes will be featured in a tour along The Calhoun Street Historic District, one of the oldest residential neighborhoods in Tallahassee dating back to the 1840s. Guests will spend 45 minutes at each house and then rotate to the next.

“We were just looking for a new way to feature some of the outstanding restaurants and chefs, and this was a unique opportunity to do that,” event chair Meagan Nixon said.

Guests will be split into groups of five for intimate experiences and tours with homeowners while indulging in multiple cuisines offered from local chefs, including: Blake Shine of Hayward House (tempura-battered spring squash blossom), Leon Brunson of Leon’s at Lake Ella (braised lamb shank), Juan Ten Boquera of Real Paella (paella mixta), Andrew Stock of Seven Hills Hospitality (open-face sandwich) and Mom and Dad’s Italian Restaurant (Tuscan ribeye).

Homeowners include former FSU women's basketball coach Sue Semrau, Beth and Chris Corum, Martha and Rick Barnett, Jennifer and Gregory Hartlage, and Heather and Chuck Robinson.

“I've always felt like Tallahassee could support an event like this given the historic homes,” Nixon said. “Really kind of setting the scene of a sip and stroll type atmosphere where you can get a little bit of the history but then also get to indulge in really good food and drinks at the same time.”

The fundraising event will start for ticket holders at the Chefs’ Taste of Home Kickoff Party from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the historic Chittenden House, at 323 E. Park Ave., in downtown Tallahassee

Guests will enjoy small bites from Red Hills Catering owner and chef Jason Hough, as well as drinks from On the Rocks Bartending, with live acoustic music from Madison Avery.

“It has been just extremely refreshing and rewarding to work with so many amazing business owners in town and homeowners,” Nixon said. “From the bottom of my heart. I'm thankful for the people that have extended this to us.”

Proceeds from the event will be used to help with all the programs that make up Children's Home Society's offerings, which have catered to the growing needs of children and families for over 121 years. With programs like “Early Steps,” which helps families and children with developmental delays to access free resources or the “Healthy Start” program which caters to young parents, as well as its community partnership schools.

Nixon said, the ultimate goal is to pour back into the community but also “to share the good that Children’s Home Society does to get more people involved.”

Kyla A Sanford covers dining and entertainment for the Tallahassee Democrat. She can be reached at ksanford@tallahassee.com. New restaurant opening up, special deals, or events coming up? Let me know!

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee Chefs' Sampler event returns as Chefs' Taste of Home