Do you have what it takes to be a pilot? Take our test and find out

Square-circle. Square-star. Square-square: a match. This isn’t a game for children, but part of a high-speed pilot aptitude test, developed by the airline easyJet. The puzzles have been created to encourage more potential pilots to apply, with two quizzes demonstrating the sort of skills necessary to fly a commercial plane.

In the first, it’s all about reaction speeds: hence those quickly-appearing shapes. In the second, candidates are required to imagine the direction of travel taken by a driver making a series of turns. EasyJet is clear that the puzzles are a mock-up, and not part of any official recruitment process – but it’s a tantalising glimpse into the characteristics needed.

But what of the real-life scenarios a pilot might face? In addition to these more abstract puzzles, the interview process confronts would-be captains with a series of scenarios. And after at least 18 months’ training, you’ll be in the air.

Try our quiz – set by Nick Eades, one of Britain’s longest-serving Boeing 747 pilots – to see whether you have what it takes to make the right in-flight decisions as a professional pilot.

The skills needed

Of course, there are requirements beyond test results. A potential pilot needs to hold good GCSE results in science, maths and English, and usually A-levels, too. A university degree isn’t necessary for most airlines, although, as the industry is notoriously volatile, anything that distinguishes a candidate is seen as an advantage.

That being said, airlines are looking for candidates beyond the typical model of what a pilot might be. Research released as part of easyJet’s recruitment drive revealed that twice as many men (32 per cent) considered becoming a pilot compared with women (15 per cent). A stated aim of the scheme is to change this.

Still, there are certain requirements, including a medical certificate accredited by the Civil Aviation Authority. Candidates are examined by an official, who, over a four-hour session, tests eyesight, lung function, haemoglobin levels, and more, and who will also investigate your family medical history.

You will also need to train at a flying school or flight training organisation. Many offer modular courses with flexible routes to clocking up the required hours – if you’ve never flown before, and want to get your licence, fast, an integrated course allows trainee pilots to qualify within 18 months.

Airlines also have training academies: the British Airways Speedbird Pilot Academy Cadet programme has just reopened for new applicants. This option is certainly popular: some 20,000 applications applied for just 100 places last year, all vying for their training fees to be covered by BA. It’s understandable, as the process can be prohibitively expensive. The career website Prospects recommends budgeting up to £130,000, citing course fees and certification charges.

Jump through those hoops, though, and you’ll graduate with a Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) and an Instrumental Rating (IR), which combine to make up a “frozen” Airline Transport Pilot Licence.

To “unfreeze” a pilot’s licence – that is, to be able to apply to be a captain – you’ll need 1,500 hours in the sky, plus a further medical certificate. Those with “frozen” licences can only become a first officer or co-pilot. Complete all the training, though, and you could be on your way to that all-important interview.

The interview stage

Once you’ve got your licence, you need to apply for a job. To get to that, tangible characteristics are crucial, such as the ability to work unsociable hours and demonstrable interpersonal skills. You’ll also need some luck. The roles, especially at major airlines, are usually oversubscribed, although that doesn’t mean airlines find it easy to hire.

Only 6.5 per cent of pilots in the UK are female (at easyJet, this rises to 7.5 per cent). And while many favour the lifestyle associated with short-haul flying – more amenable working hours; more flexible shift patterns – others are keen to travel further distances. This probably means moving to a long-haul operator, leaving smaller airlines in the lurch.

“There is something of a pilot shortage at the moment,” says Nick Eades. “A lot of pilots left during Covid. And a lot of new people didn’t train then, either, because schemes weren’t running.

“So now the airlines are starting to scratch around for pilots. Larger operators still have a very good stream of pilots, as those jobs remain very desirable. For smaller ones, it’s proving more challenging.”

Still, the application remains difficult – as does the job itself. Recent events on the runway, in which passengers have recorded near-misses, have heightened scrutiny on pilots. The increasing power of the jet stream, for example, means that diligence is more important than ever.

To ascertain whether a person is capable, interview tests include verbal and abstract reasoning, such as those developed by easyJet. They aim to reveal intangible characteristics such as a potential pilot’s use of logic and their spatial awareness.

Each airline has its own version and there’s no standardised testing. Still, online services offer practice sessions that vary from reading comprehension tasks to personality trait quizzes; a typical test shows a series of moving blocks that potential candidates have to quickly count and record. Mathematical aptitude also matters. Typically, this means calculating the area of shapes, demonstrating the use of standard algebra formulas, and using percentages.

In reality, the first few interview stages are usually outsourced. Only candidates who make it through to the final part will be questioned by airline employees.

At this stage in the British Airways interview process, for example, candidates meet with real staff members to discuss their style of working. It resembles a “normal” interview: think “balancing customer satisfaction and safety” and examples of functioning under pressure.

Pass that, and candidates take a capacity test. This is a “hard grilling”, according to Nick Eades, which takes place on a flight simulator. Here, a computer program is used in which the candidate is the first officer, or co-pilot, on a flight. They have 25 minutes to complete various in-cockpit tasks, across two displays.

Complete those, and you’ll probably be asked more airline-specific questions, including about new flight routes and the history of the company. If a pilot passes every stage, they could be on their way to captaining a plane.

