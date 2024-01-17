Tadao Ando Reveals First Look at the Armani Beach Residences in Dubai

A collaboration for the ages? Pritzker Prize-winning architect Tadao Ando and The Armani Group have teamed up to deliver a stunning new residential tower in Dubai.

Partnering with UAE-based developer Arada, the forthcoming Armani Beach Residences at Palm Jumeirah is slated for completion in 2026. Spanning nearly 90,000 square feet, the waterfront behemoth will hold a total of 53 residences ranging from two- to five-bedrooms, starting at AED21 million (or roughly $5.7 million). There are an array of penthouses planned, as well as two lavish presidential suites.

The forthcoming Armani Beach Residences in Palm Jumeirah will be designed by Tadao Ando.

In keeping with the architect’s signature aesthetic, the structure will largely be made up of glass and concrete. Renderings indicate the building, a taut combination of long, horizontal planes and sinuous curves, will be lined with glass-railed terraces that overlook a lake-sized swimming pool and a private beach.

“The architecture at this wonderful location is designed to pursue a visual and experiential continuity between the interior and the seascape that surrounds the project, with the interplay of light and shadow helping to create a dynamic sequence from arrival through to the public areas and finally to each impeccable residence,” Ando said in a press statement.

The residential tower’s rigid linearity is offset with sweeping curves and circular details.

Each of the units will sport high-end fixtures and finishes, floor-to-ceiling windows, and generously sized balconies. Some units will have a circular foyer. Buyers of most units will select from pre-chosen light or dark color palettes, but those who opt for a penthouse or one of the presidential suites will work one-on-one with the Armani/Casa team to design every detail of their dream dwelling.

Armani/Casa will not only be outfitting all of the homes but the eye-catching complex’s amenity spaces as well, which include a spa, a cigar lounge, a movie theater, and a kid’s playroom.

“Armani Beach Residences at Palm Jumeirah represents a new standard for the high-end Dubai real estate market, helping to redefine the concept of ultra-luxury living in one of the world’s most coveted neighborhoods,” added HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, vice chairman of Arada. “Brought together by Arada, this is the first and only time that Giorgio Armani and Tadao Ando have collaborated on a residential offering.”

Buyers can choose between a light or dark color palette for their home.

While this may be Ando and Armani’s inaugural residential venture as a team, the two have had a working relationship since 2001, when the Italian luxury fashion house commissioned the innovative (and self-taught) Japanese architect to create the Armani/Teatro in Milan. “I am proud to renew our longstanding partnership with Giorgio Armani to deliver a project that brings nature and architecture together, producing a spectacular space in which to live,” Ando said.

