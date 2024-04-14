‘Taco Tuesday isn’t enough’: Cleveland Taco Week returns this week

Laura Morrison
·1 min read
‘Taco Tuesday isn’t enough’: Cleveland Taco Week returns this week

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It is right and proper to eat tacos whenever possible. And this week’s Cleveland Taco Week gives you the opportunity to go all out once again.

Warm tortillas, spicy sauces, fragrant meats and beans and cheeses … is your mouth watering yet? The event offers you a way to cheaply try out tacos of many kinds for just $10 or less for three tacos at participating local restaurants from April 15-21.

Participating restaurants are as follows:

  • 49 Street Tavern

  • Academy Tavern

  • Agave & Rye

  • Anejo Tequila Joint

  • Balance Pan-Asian Grille

  • Ballantine

  • Barrio

  • Blue Habanero

  • Brewdog Cleveland

  • Camino Taco & Tequila Bar

  • Cilantro Taqueria

  • Crowley’s

  • El Rinconcito Chapin

  • Ghost Pepper Taqueria

  • Gunselman’s Tavern

  • La Fiesta

  • La Playa

  • La Plaza Taqueria

  • Meijer Fairfax Market

  • Nora’s Public House

  • Nuevo

  • Ohio City Burrito

  • Paloma Artisan Tacos

  • Sibling Revelry Brewing

  • SOL

  • Southern Tier Brewing Co.

  • Suds Maguire’s

  • Taco Tontos

  • Teamz Restaurant and Bar

  • Terrestrial Brewing Company

  • The Blue Palm

  • The Burnham

  • The Wild Goose

  • Tony K’s

  • Twisted Taino

  • Woodstock

The week is brought to you by the same folks behind Cleveland Pizza Week and Cleveland Wing Week. While everyone is allowed to participate, some establishments may be 21 and over.

During the week, participants can mark off their event passports on the event app for a chance to earn prizes.

Find out more about the taco-themed week right here, because, as event organizers put it, “Taco Tuesday isn’t enough.”

