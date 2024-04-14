‘Taco Tuesday isn’t enough’: Cleveland Taco Week returns this week

**Related Video Above: Cilantro Taqueria talks about their taco entry from last year’s Cleveland Taco Week.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It is right and proper to eat tacos whenever possible. And this week’s Cleveland Taco Week gives you the opportunity to go all out once again.

Warm tortillas, spicy sauces, fragrant meats and beans and cheeses … is your mouth watering yet? The event offers you a way to cheaply try out tacos of many kinds for just $10 or less for three tacos at participating local restaurants from April 15-21.

Participating restaurants are as follows:

49 Street Tavern

Academy Tavern

Agave & Rye

Anejo Tequila Joint

Balance Pan-Asian Grille

Ballantine

Barrio

Blue Habanero

Brewdog Cleveland

Camino Taco & Tequila Bar

Cilantro Taqueria

Crowley’s

El Rinconcito Chapin

Ghost Pepper Taqueria

Gunselman’s Tavern

La Fiesta

La Playa

La Plaza Taqueria

Meijer Fairfax Market

Nora’s Public House

Nuevo

Ohio City Burrito

Paloma Artisan Tacos

Sibling Revelry Brewing

SOL

Southern Tier Brewing Co.

Suds Maguire’s

Taco Tontos

Teamz Restaurant and Bar

Terrestrial Brewing Company

The Blue Palm

The Burnham

The Wild Goose

Tony K’s

Twisted Taino

Woodstock

The week is brought to you by the same folks behind Cleveland Pizza Week and Cleveland Wing Week. While everyone is allowed to participate, some establishments may be 21 and over.

During the week, participants can mark off their event passports on the event app for a chance to earn prizes.

Find out more about the taco-themed week right here, because, as event organizers put it, “Taco Tuesday isn’t enough.”

