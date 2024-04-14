‘Taco Tuesday isn’t enough’: Cleveland Taco Week returns this week
**Related Video Above: Cilantro Taqueria talks about their taco entry from last year’s Cleveland Taco Week.**
CLEVELAND (WJW) — It is right and proper to eat tacos whenever possible. And this week’s Cleveland Taco Week gives you the opportunity to go all out once again.
Warm tortillas, spicy sauces, fragrant meats and beans and cheeses … is your mouth watering yet? The event offers you a way to cheaply try out tacos of many kinds for just $10 or less for three tacos at participating local restaurants from April 15-21.
‘Path of Toast-tality’: Enter to win free Raising Canes for 20 years
Participating restaurants are as follows:
49 Street Tavern
Academy Tavern
Agave & Rye
Anejo Tequila Joint
Balance Pan-Asian Grille
Ballantine
Barrio
Blue Habanero
Brewdog Cleveland
Camino Taco & Tequila Bar
Cilantro Taqueria
Crowley’s
El Rinconcito Chapin
Ghost Pepper Taqueria
Gunselman’s Tavern
La Fiesta
La Playa
La Plaza Taqueria
Meijer Fairfax Market
Nora’s Public House
Nuevo
Ohio City Burrito
Paloma Artisan Tacos
Sibling Revelry Brewing
SOL
Southern Tier Brewing Co.
Suds Maguire’s
Taco Tontos
Teamz Restaurant and Bar
Terrestrial Brewing Company
The Blue Palm
The Burnham
The Wild Goose
Tony K’s
Twisted Taino
Woodstock
The week is brought to you by the same folks behind Cleveland Pizza Week and Cleveland Wing Week. While everyone is allowed to participate, some establishments may be 21 and over.
During the week, participants can mark off their event passports on the event app for a chance to earn prizes.
Planters to hire crew to travel around country in ‘Nutmobile’
Find out more about the taco-themed week right here, because, as event organizers put it, “Taco Tuesday isn’t enough.”
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.