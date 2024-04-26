Taco Bell tests two new menu items in select cities. Where can you try them?

Taco Bell is rolling out two new offerings, and select fans in Texas get a first taste.

The new crispy chicken nuggets and Churro Chillers landed Thursday, April 25, at Taco Bell restaurants in Houston and Dallas, the national taco chain announced in a news release.

Both are available for a limited time, though Taco Bell didn’t say for how long.

Made with all-white meat chicken, the nuggets are “infused in a mild jalapeño buttermilk marinade” and coated in a crispy breading made with tortilla bits, a description reads. The bite-size offerings are available as a 5- or 10-count and served with one of two sauces: signature Bell sauce, or Jalapeño honey mustard sauce.

Taco Bell's crispy chicken nuggets will be tested at Houston-area locations for a limited time.

Those in search of something sweet can try the Churro Chillers — the restaurant’s twist on a traditional milkshake. The drinks are “layered with crunchy churro crumbles on the bottom and top of the treat” and come in four flavors:

Sweet vanilla Mexican hot chocolate Dulce de leche coffee Wild strawberry

The Churro Chiller and Coffee Chiller were previously offered at two locations in Southern California as part of a limited-time test, McClatchy News reported.

Taco Bell's new Churro Chillers are available in four flavors: sweet vanilla, Mexican chocolate, Dulce de Leche coffee and wild strawberry.

It’s not clear if Taco Bell plans to expand the test to other cities in the future.

The chicken nuggets and Churro Chillers are the latest items to join the restaurant’s menu.

Last week, Taco Bell announced the return of its popular nacho fries, this time featuring Serrabanero hot sauce by Secret Aardvark.

