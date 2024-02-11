New Taco Bell items for 2024 include Baja Blast Gelato, Cheez-It Crunchwrap

Expect some unique Taco Bell food items from partnerships with brands like Cheez-It and Tajín in 2024.

During a fan-focused event named "Live Más LIVE" held on Feb. 9 on the Las Vegas strip, Taco Bell took the spotlight, unveiling a year's worth of product reveals amidst the excitement of Super Bowl weekend.

Earlier this year, Taco Bell launched its new value menu, which offers 10 items for $3 or less and a new vegetarian "Build-Your-Own-Cravings-Box."

Here are some of the standout food items to look forward to in the coming year.

Baja Blast Gelato

Nationwide debut after initial 2023 testing. No release date was given on the Taco Bell website.

Cheez-It Crunchwrap

Features oversized Cheez-It Cracker. It is filled with seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce and Crunchwrap fixings. No release date was given on the Taco Bell website.

Tajín at Taco Bell

Introducing Tajín Crunchy Taco, Tajín Twists and Tajín Strawberry Freeze. Blends Tajín's chili peppers, lime and sea salt with Taco Bell classics. No release date was given on the Taco Bell website.

Salt & Straw Ice Cream Chocolate Taco

Collaboration with Portland-based Salt & Straw. Features hand-pressed waffle cones and cinnamon ancho ice cream. Dipped in single-origin chocolate and topped with sweet sauces and dips. No release date was given on the Taco Bell website.

