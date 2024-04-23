Synchronous fireflies in Great Smoky Mountains: 2024 viewing lottery, dates announced

Yearly viewings of synchronous fireflies are so popular in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park that a lottery was put in place for spots at the Elkmont viewing area in Tennessee. Here's what to know.

When can I apply to view synchronous fireflies in the Smokies?

In a April 23 news release from Great Smoky Mountains National Park, synchronous firefly viewing opportunities will take place June 3-10. You can apply for the limited spots by entering a lottery for a vehicle reservation through www.recreation.gov. The lottery opens for applications on Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m. and closes Monday, April 29, at 11:59 p.m.

How many synchronous firefly reservations will be awarded?

A total of 1,120 vehicle reservations, 140 per night, will be issued through the lottery. The results of the lottery will be available no later than Monday, May 6. Each lottery reservation allows one vehicle with a maximum of seven occupants to park at the Elkmont viewing location.

How do I apply to see the synchronous fireflies?

When applying at www.recreation.gov, applicants can enter two dates to take part in the viewing over the eight-day available period. The lottery is conducted through a randomized computer drawing. The application fee is $1, and successful applicants will automatically be issued reservations, with a $24 reservation fee charged to the same credit or debit card used for the application fee. The $24 fee covers the cost of the reservation itself as well as portable onsite restrooms, supplies and nightly personnel costs for managing the viewing opportunity.

Why is there a lottery to see synchronous fireflies in the Smokies?

Every year in late May or early June, hundreds of visitors near Elkmont Campground see the naturally occurring phenomenon of Photinus carolinus, a firefly species that flashes synchronously. Since 2006, the National Park Service has limited access to the Elkmont area to the eight days of predicted peak firefly activity. This helps reduce traffic congestion, provides a safe viewing experience for visitors, and minimizes disturbances to these unique fireflies during their two-week mating period.

Visitors watch the synchronous fireflies at the Elkmont Campground in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on June 3, 2019. Between 980 and 1100 come to the campground to watch the phenomenon each night of the 8-day mating period.

The lottery system was put in place to ensure everyone who applies for a reservation has an equal chance of getting one.

Search for “Great Smoky Mountains Firefly Viewing Lottery” at www.recreation.gov for more information and to enter the lottery.

