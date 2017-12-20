Swipe right? Eminem admits to using Tinder to meet women

Want to go on a date with Eminem? Well, you’d better sign up for Tinder. Strip clubs might work too.

The 45-year-old rapper is back with his new album, Revival, and Slim Shady sat down to talk with Vulture in a wide-ranging interview, discussing everything from dating apps to President Trump. Aside from being on-again, off-again with his ex-wife, Kim Scott, Eminem has a somewhat mysterious personal life. So, the “Walk on Water” singer was asked if he dates.

“It’s tough,” Eminem (real name: Marshall Mathers) responded. “Since my divorce, I’ve had a few dates, and nothing’s panned out in a way that I wanted to make it public.”

Eminem performs during the MTV EMAs 2017 in London. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage) More

Eminem and Kim’s divorce was finalized — for the second time — in December 2006. The couple reportedly rekindled things in the years that followed but have not been together for a while.

“Dating’s just not where I’m at lately,” Eminem said. When he was looking for a companion, the Grammy winner admitted to using Tinder. “I mean, yeah,” he said. “Yeah, Tinder.”

The rapper laughed as he said — jokingly, perhaps, though the interview doesn’t clarify — that he used the gay dating app, Grindr, too.

“I also used to go to strip clubs,” he said.

That definitely wasn’t a joke, though.

“What can I say?” he said. “Going to strip clubs is how I was meeting some chicks. It was an interesting time for me.”

If you wanted to swipe right for Eminem, it’s likely that you would find yourself at the movies with him … and no one else. The “Lose Yourself” rapper was asked what the last movie he saw was, to which he responded, “The Tupac movie,” which is officially known as, All Eyez on Me. The interviewer then asked if anyone bothered him at the theater, to which Eminem naturally replied, “I rent out the theater.”

He explained, “I’ve tried to go like normal and it hasn’t worked out too well.”

You could also watch TV with Eminem if you went out, but don’t expect him to turn on the news. Seeing what’s going on in the world in the Trump era is driving the rapper berserk.

“He makes my blood boil,” Eminem — who calls out Trump frequently on his new album — explained. “I can’t even watch the news anymore because it makes me too stressed out. All jokes aside, all punch lines aside, I’m trying to get a message out there about him. I want our country to be great too, I want it to be the best it can be, but it’s not going to be that with him in charge.”