Sweeten Up Pasta Night With Delectable Chocolate Ravioli

If you're a lover of Italian food, then you're probably already familiar with ravioli. This meal is a type of pillow-shaped, square pasta that's stuffed with delicious fillings. You'll often find it packed with things like meat, cheese, and veggies and paired with a tasty sauce.

However, you don't just have to limit yourself to savory ravioli. Instead of sticking to flavors like ricotta and spinach cheese, why not flip the script and make a chocolate variety for dessert, instead? This ravioli still involves using a pasta dough base and stuffing it with mix-ins. However, the dough features cocoa or cacao powder to give it a chocolate flavor, while the fillings are sugary additions rather than veggies and meat.

If this idea has already got you drooling, it pays to know a few things about putting together this pasta. That way, you can whip up the perfect treat for a surprising spin on a popular style of pasta.

Read more: 8 Chocolate Bars That Are Totally Different Outside The US

Putting Together Your Chocolate Ravioli

Tray of raw chocolate ravioli - IsabellaO/Shutterstock

Like the salty version of this pasta dish, chocolate ravioli can be filled with pretty much anything you like. Some people prefer a simple, sweet ricotta filling, while others go for fruit flavors and add berries to the mix. Try stuffing it with peanut butter and powdered sugar for something reminiscent of a Reese's cup. You could also use a white chocolate mascarpone filling. Just consider what pairs well with chocolate and which flavor combos you like best.

It's not just the stuffing that adds to this ravioli's flavor; you'll also want to think about what sauce to add to it. This dish pairs well with fruit compote, such as a raspberry or blueberry variety. However, you can also play on other tastes that go well with chocolate, such as peanut butter or caramel drizzle. Or, you could go for something boozy, using syrups or cream sauces infused with alcohol like Kahlua.

Finally, finish your sweet treat off with some tasty garnishes. You could top your dessert with sprigs of mint, chopped nuts, or even a dollop of chocolate liqueur whipped cream (or just the standard version of this dairy topping). Regardless of your pick, you'll have a scrumptious plate of pasta waiting for you.

Other Dessert Pastas To Consider Trying

Plate of chocolate spaghetti - Anton Chernov/Shutterstock

Chocolate ravioli isn't the only type of dessert pasta out there. In fact, there are plenty of other sweet varieties of this carby meal to try. Going off the ravioli idea, you can make a different variety and whip up pumpkin ravioli with salted caramel whipped cream. This could be a unique, seasonal dessert to break out at your next autumn get-together.

If you loved the chocolate flavors of the chocolate ravioli dish, you could also try making chocolate pasta. Once again, you can get creative with your sauce and toppings on this dish, going for flavors such as fresh berries and hazelnut or choosing something else entirely.

Another pasta dessert to try is deep-fried angel hair pasta in a nest shape. Then, drizzle it with honey syrup, whipped cream, and chopped pistachios for a crunchy, golden delight. Regardless of which of these treats you choose, there are plenty of ways to put a real twist on your pasta and turn it into a sweet sensation.

Read the original article on Daily Meal.