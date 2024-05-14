Sweet Addison’s: York native launches 'better for you' cookie brand

YORK, Maine — A York native has launched a new online cookie business, mailing batches of gluten-free and vegan goodies across the country to promote a healthy alternative.

Addison Labonte said she was desperate to live a normal life when doctors told her she had a devastating condition called Compartment Syndrome. A former Division 1 college soccer player in her early 20s, Labonte had suddenly felt her legs going numb while training for a marathon.

Labonte was determined to avoid life-altering surgeries. She said she found eating gluten-free seemed to cure her symptoms.

Now, Labonte is sharing her favorite "better for you" cookie recipes with Sweet Addison’s. Her cookies boast a grain-free, gluten-free, and soy-free recipe, crafted without refined sugar, artificial flavors, or preservatives.

York native Addison Labonte has launched Sweet Addison's, an online bakery featuring gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan cookies. Labonte has sold via mail approximately 5,000 cookies to customers in states like Texas, California, New York and her home state of Maine.

Labonte, who relocated from New England to Dallas, Texas, said she has already sold 5,000 cookies since launching the company. The cookies, typically sold in batches of four, six or eight, have been shipped to Texas, California, New York and her home state of Maine.

“I didn’t even want to call it a job because I’m having so much fun,” Labonte said. “It has been incredibly rewarding.”

York Beach: Here's what's new at Short Sands Beach, Wild Kingdom and more in 2024

Sweet Addison's owner honed cooking skills in York

Labonte was raised in York where she grew up with a love of baking and athletics.

While she honed her skills on the soccer field, she spent much of her other time with her mother and grandmother in the kitchen.

Labonte has fond memories of baking Toll House chocolate chip cookies with her mother every Sunday, always eating a bit of the leftover cookie dough. When they visited her grandparents’ house, they cooked everything from scratch.

“I’ve always been a baker,” Labonte said. “I had such positive memories of being in the kitchen with my mom and grandmother.”

York native Addison Labonte has launched Sweet Addison's, an online bakery featuring gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan cookies.

Labonte graduated from York High School in 2012. Her athletic career took her to the University of Maine, where she played defense on the women’s soccer team.

When she graduated, she decided to stay active through marathon training.

York Village makeover Here is why project is delayed again and why Selectboard is fed up

What led to gluten-free eating

About three to four miles into her first marathon training sessions, she realized her legs had a tingling “pins and needles” feeling. When she continued to run, she realized her legs would become increasingly numb.

“I’d been an athlete my whole life, never had this issue,” Labonte said.

Doctors told Labonte they believed she had Compartment Syndrome, which causes pressure to build up and restrict blood flow to certain tissue areas. They told her she needed surgery or else she could experience lasting nerve damage.

“I’m in the best shape of my life. Why is this happening?” Labonte said.

Labonte had been training with her aunt, who told Labonte she ate a gluten-free diet and suggested it could help. Labonte was reluctant to believe her nerve pain was caused by gluten, but she agreed to give it a shot.

“Within three days, I could run normally again,” Labonte said. “It felt too good to be true.”

Southern charm on northern roads: Tennessee transplant opens mobile auto repair shop

Labonte launches Sweet Addison’s

Labonte went all in on a gluten-free diet and even made an Instagram page that quickly gained a following.

The page includes desserts she makes, including her gluten-free chocolate chip cookies, fudge brownies and homemade peanut buttercups.

Labonte said the page's success led her to launch the website Organically Addison, which she said “skyrocketed” in 2020 to the point she was able to monetize it and make it her full-time job.

A lot of the comments she received from her followers were about her cookies and how could they get them.

“I said, well, that’s an interesting idea,” Labonte said. “My audience is asking for cookies. Why don’t I actually launch this and do this?”

Sweet Addison’s cookies boast a grain-free, gluten-free, and soy-free recipe, crafted without refined sugar, artificial flavors, or preservatives.

Labonte said there were several steps to creating the new business, from getting a lawyer and forming an LLC to taking a food safety course and becoming certified to sell baked goods. The online business was up and running in January with gluten-free and vegan menu options, including her chocolate chip cookies made with almond flour and coconut sugar.

Labonte’s taste testers are her parents in York, who send her feedback each week. She said even her father, far from vegan, said he loved the specialty cookies and non-vegans should give them a shot as well.

“Listen, I’m not vegan, and they’re my favorite,” Labonte said.

'Stephen King's Maine': New book is a fan's guide to the people, haunts behind the novels

Addison’s Sweets finds success online

Labonte said she chose to ship her treats across the country through online orders because of the potential for her business to reach a national audience. She hopes to make Sweet Addison’s as big a brand as possible. With the rise of food delivery services in the age of e-commerce, Labonte said she is eager to get a piece of the profit.

“With the rise of DoorDash, InstaCart, and Amazon - more and more people are tapping into technology when it comes to food,” Labonte said. “This is an exciting time to be in digital retail.”

Sweet Addison’s cookies boast a grain-free, gluten-free, and soy-free recipe, crafted without refined sugar, artificial flavors, or preservatives.

Labonte is far from home but keeps her upbringing close to her heart. She said York is a tight-knit community where personal connection is important. She tries to connect with her customers by writing a handwritten thank you note with each order.

“I’m so thankful for the way I was raised in York,” Labonte said. “It really emphasizes the importance of making connections with people.”

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Sweet Addison’s: York native launches 'better for you' cookie brand