Swanky Fort Worth street makes list of most coveted addresses in America. Not a surprise

Known for its tree lined streets and elegant homes, Fort Worth’s Rivercrest Drive ranks as one of the most coveted addresses in the U.S.

Agent Advice conducted a survey of the 175 most aspirational streets in America and Rivercrest came in at No. 154 overall. The No. 1 most coveted street is Casey Key Road in Nokomis, Florida.

“In cities across the country, certain streets are not just thoroughfares — they are symbols of status and sophistication,” according to Agent Advice. “These streets offer more than just addresses; they offer a lifestyle.”

Inclusion of Fort Worth’s Rivercrest Drive in this list is no shocker. Cowtown has its fair share of luxury neighborhoods. Other Texas streets on the list were Lakeview Drive in Austin at No. 155 and West Paces Ferry Road in Dallas at No. 156.

The top 10 streets on the list represented a good cross section of the U.S. from California to Florida. “These are the streets where daydreams are set and where a mailbox can signify one has truly ‘arrived,” according to the real estate consulting website.

The top 10 aspirational streets in America

1. Casey Key Road in Nokomis, Florida

Exclusive beachfront property homes on a secluded island off the coast of Nokomis known for it’s gorgeous Gulf of Mexico and bay views.

2. Laurel Way in Beverly Hills, California

Exclusive and modern neighborhood in Los Angeles with “breathtaking vistas of LA.”

3. Gordon Drive in Naples, Florida

This street hosts multimillion dollar homes and some of the nation’s wealthiest. Known for it’s waterfront views.

4. South Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach, Florida

Estates along the Atlantic Ocean also is home to some of Florida’s wealthiest. Residents have access to their own private beaches.

5. N Hillside Drive in Paradise Valley, Arizona

Known for Arizona’s unique red rocks, this street’s breathtaking architecture is the “seamless integration of natural elements into architectural designs,” according to Agent Advice.

6. West Forest Road in Vail, Colorado

Located on the world famous Vail Mountain, residents on this street not only have amazing views but easy access to shopping and entertainment.

7. Tuxedo Road in NW Atlanta, Georgia

Spacious and luxurious mansions meet beautiful landscaping.

8. Skyline Boulevard in Oakland, California

With views of the San Francisco Bay, residents on this street have the perfect balance of privacy and nature.

9. Upper Hollow Road in Dorset, Vermont

Beautiful acreage homes sit with mountain views and ample opportunity to spend time in the outdoors.

10. Nod Hill Road in Wilton, Connecticut

A town with “rural charm.” Custom built homes on “large wooded lots” have access to great public schools and communities.