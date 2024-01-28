Surveys find increase in loneliness. Where are people finding connection?

Building friendships is a fundamental human need and these relationships influence community engagement and social participation. Yet, American social life is increasingly reliant on a shrinking number of individuals who are socially engaged.

A Pew Research Center survey found 61% of U.S. adults believe that having close friends is essential for living a fulfilling life — a significantly higher percentage than those who feel that being married (23%), having children (26%), or having a lot of money (24%) is more important.

However, over the last thirty years, American social circles have decreased in size and the proportion of Americans lacking close confidants has significantly increased. This trend has affected men more than women, with a notable rise in loneliness among men.

According to the Survey Center for American Life, 15% of men report having no close friendships. This is five times more than survey results from 1990. The report also revealed a shift in whom young men turn to for support, with only 22% now seeking help from friends, compared to 45% in 1990. Today, 36% now prefer to reach out to their parents first when facing personal problems.

USA Today reports that some men are turning to man camps as a way to combat loneliness and bond with others. These man camps come in various forms, such as group therapy, workout classes and boot camp-style training.

PROVING MANHOOD: Men are going to brutal boot camps to reclaim their masculinity. How did we get here?

Women are shouldering obligations of social activities

Friendship lies at the core of social connections benefiting both organizations and local communities. Friends bring new ideas and different viewpoints and encourage each other to try new things. Neighborhood connections make us feel safe and having strong relationships with colleagues helps us keep our jobs.

An increasing amount of research also indicates that women are the main drivers initiating, planning and coordinating social activities, both within the home and in professional settings.

Researchers have discovered that mothers are more concerned about their children's health and well-being and are also more inclined than fathers to take charge of managing the family's social schedule. Whether it's participating in parent-child play groups, attending religious services or volunteering, women show a greater interest in nurturing social connections compared to men.

In modern workplaces, an emphasis on teamwork, communication, interpersonal skills and collaboration, has paved the way for more women to excel in comparison to men. Research found that college-educated women in particular are prioritizing the development of personal relationships in the workplace and taking the initiative in organizing social activities.

More than 60% of women with a college education reported that they discuss personal matters with their colleagues, leading to stronger connections, increased socializing, and greater participation in workplace activities. However, studies show these workers were also more likely to experience daily anxiety compared to their less educated counterparts.

You can contact reporter Anitra Johnson at ajohnson@delawareonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Americans have fewer friends and men are more lonely