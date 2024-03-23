This Surprising Public Figure Just Pleaded With the Public to Give Barron Trump Privacy: ‘Leave Him Alone'

The youngest Trump kid is now an adult. Melania Trump and Donald Trump’s child, Barron Trump, is now 18, and along with him figuring out the next stage of his life, such as college and whether or not to enter the spotlight, the internet now believes that since he’s an adult, he’s able to be put under public scrutiny like his half-siblings. However, a rather surprising public figure is defending him, mostly because they speak from experience.

In a recent appearance on The View via OK Magazine, Chelsea Clinton talked about how she believes Barron should be left alone, and that he should be able to decide if he wants to be in the public eye like most of his family.

More from SheKnows

Chelsea Clinton. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Lincoln Center.

“I think he’s a private citizen. I feel so strongly that if you are a private citizen, you have an unimpeachable right to privacy, and I think the media should leave him alone,” she said.

Now, this isn’t a new perspective of Clinton’s, because back in 2017, she had the same sentiments when she tweeted in Aug 21, 2017: “Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does — to be a kid.”

It's high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves https://t.co/Wxq51TvgDX — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 21, 2017

Melania Trump and Barron Trump. Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images.

For those who don’t know, Melania and Donald wed in 2005, and on March 20, 2006, Melania gave birth to their son, Barron William Trump. He’s been in the public eye for years now, much like Clinton was just a child when her father, Bill Clinton, took office.

It’s unclear what path Barron will take, but many like Chelsea hope he’ll be given the benefit of the doubt from the public.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.



Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.