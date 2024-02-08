Celebrating Your Besties for V-day? Pick Up This Perfect Gift for Them
Valentine's Day with your friends? Duh! We love any excuse to celebrate. In the past it seems that Valentine's Day has only been for those in romantic love, but we beg to differ. There's a reason to celebrate all the ways we love each other and that includes your besties. So if you've been searching dinner ideas for 2, take a break and start shopping for Galentine's Day Gifts. *Enter Leslie Knope quote*
We're not knocking a romantic night with your significant other. Go on with your bad self! But, why not have both? Whether you're hosting a party, meeting friends for a fun dinner, or just going on a quaint coffee date, remind the people closest to you that you appreciate them! We've gathered up all the best Valentine's Day deals to make both celebrations possible and that includes Amazon Valentine's Day Gifts for the last-minute shopper that lives inside all of us. While you're at it, go ahead and plan your Valentine's Day gifts for kids and share the love with everyone in your life this year.
You Are Loved Bracelet
Whether it's an encouraging message like "You Are Loved" or your own custom text, we love these bracelets from Little Words Project! Grab one for you and all your besties. We're never too old for matching friendship bracelets!
February Fix Cupcakes
Who doesn't love sweets? Baked By Melissa cupcakes are sooo good and a piece of artwork at that! The best part is you can order online and they will ship anywhere in the country.
Simple Modern Travel Coffee Mug
Grab them a coffee tumbler to take their favorite drink on the go. Pair this with a bag of their favorite coffee and you will be their favorite gift giver.
You're a Peach Greeting Card
Need a little card to go with that gift? We love this cheeky one from Rifle Paper Co.
iWALK Mini Portable Charger
We all have that friend who is constantly needing to borrow a phone charger. And if it's you, go ahead and add this one to your cart. I've gone through a lot of portable chargers in my day and this is my favorite one that stands the test of time.
We're Not Really Strangers Card Game
How well do you really know your friends? Find out with this unique card game that can create some laughs or take you deeper than you've ever gone before.
Emotional Support Pickle
Let them know what a BIG DILL they are! Perfect for your pickle loving bestie, this crocheted pickle is going to looks so cute on their desk or bookshelf.
Frozen Wine Slushie Mix
What's better for a girls night than wine slushies? Elevate happy hour with these organic mixers. Simply add wine, freeze, and drink up!
Mini Heart Shape Ice Cube and Candy Tray
Make those cocktails even more fun heart shaped ice! Or, if they're into baking, these make great molds for sweet treats as well.
Murder Mystery Puzzle
This mystery-themed puzzle is a bestseller and fan favorite! It comes with a narrative as your guide rather than a visual aid like with most puzzles. Once the puzzle is finished, the picture will provide all the clues you need to decipher whodunit.
Tower 28 LipSoftie™ Lip Treatment
Pucker up for V-day with this hydrating lip mask from Tower 28! Some of my favorite makeup is form Tower 28 and these new Lip Softies act as a healing lip mask, but still give your lips a little color for when you're headed out the door.
Recipe Tin
Have a friend who is the chef of the group, or loves holding on to sentimental recipes? This recipe tin will be the perfect addition to her kitchen! Go ahead and include a favorite recipe inside for an extra personal touch.
Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks, 6-Pack
These are my FAVORITE under eye patches! I've got a bunch of my friends hooked on them as well. These energizing eye masks are super hydrating, non-irritating, and truly boost the appearance of my under eye area. Give them as a gift or whip them out at your next girls night.
Austin The Avocado - Squishmallows
No matter your age, everyone loves a fun, squishy squishmallow! Seriously, your tactile friend is going to love how soft this thing is.
Colored Wine Glass Set
Colored wine glasses are never really out, but they're particularly in this season. This set has an array of gorgeous colors that immediately makes us want to throw a dinner party!
Saucemoto Dip Clip
These are always a hilarious, yet helpful gift! Clip these bad boys on your car vent next time they hit the drive though and they can have their favorite sauce at an easy arms reach.
Satin Ponytail Holder Set
How cute are these pony tail holders? These are a go-to gift of mine that my friends always love! Give them all one gal, or split them up among your friends.
Drift Car Air Freshener
Having a fresh or calming scent wherever you go is important. This air freshener for Drift smells just like the Volcano scent from Capri Blue.
Mini Earbuds + Charging Case
Pals who love to travel light will appreciate these mini headphones. They are the smallest earbud on the market, which means comfortable for the user. They still have lots of play time despite their small size.
The Morning After Shower Cap
Get the most out of your blow out by protecting your strands with this shower cap. It boasts a terry cloth interior that absorbs any moisture from shower steam.
Air Angel Gel Cream
Give the gift of irresistibly smooth skin. Air Angel is super hydrating while still leaving skin plenty of breathing room.
Clean Skin Club Clean Towels XL
These could be the missing link in your skincare routine. Stop reusing towels and subjecting your skin to bacteria. These single use towels are luxurious and skin care fanatics are raving about them.
Friendsheep Wool Dryer
Gift your love bugs these adorable felt dryer balls. They will make doing laundry a joy.
Peel Mask
When in doubt, treat your favorite friends to self care. The baby foot peel mask has been a cult classic for good reason, it is incredibly affective. Start the new year off with baby soft feet.
Java Sok
Enjoy your daily cold brew even more with the Java Sok. It's a super cute koozie for your iced coffees (and other drinks).
Silicone Suction Phone Case
Give the gift of perfect selfies with this suction phone case!
Never Lost Keychain
We all have that one friend who spends ages digging through her bag for her house key. End the struggle for them with the "never lost" keychain. It easily clips to any bag and keeps keys right where you need them.
The Full Glass Set
This set of four glasses is perfect for all drinks. They are footed, dishwasher-safe, and absolutely perfect. Check out the four different color options.
Women's Lightweight Frill Quarter Sock 4-Pack
The lettuce trim on these socks make them a match made in heaven with all ankle boots. The material is so comfortable and they will not slip, even after hours of wearing.
Racer Riley Sweetheart Dress
This exercise dress boasts a flattering sweetheart neckline. Great for exercising and even dates.
Sniffles by On/Go
For the pal who is always catching something, gift the Sniffles kit. It has everything one could need to treat symptoms and prevent future viruses.
William Morris Playing Card Set
No one will mind if this beautiful playing card set is left out on the coffee table.
Little Bar Nap Earrings
These earrings boast a flat back that makes them comfy enough to nap in.
Rosette Scrunchie Room Shop
Roses are a classic Valentine's Day gift. Gift a scrunchie that is reminiscent of this beautiful flower.
Neck Reading Light
Hooray! It is possible to read late into the evening without disturbing your partner after all. This adjustable neck light is comfortable and useful.
Perched Sponges
No, these adorable bird sponges are not going to make washing dishes any more fun, but they will soften the blow of this endless chore.
Autoglam Air Freshener
The coveted Diva scent is now available for your car and it smells just as wonderful there as it does on laundry!
Why You're My Bestie Book
She'll love this sentimental (but not cheesy) fill-in-the-blank book of all the reasons she's your BFF.
Tiny Gold Initial Heart Necklace
She'll never believe this delicate heart necklace cost less than $15. Buy one for all of your friends this Valentine's Day (plus one for yourself!).
Beaded Earrings
All of our friends will be on-trend this Valentine's Day, thanks to these inexpensive beaded earrings. Choose from eight fun colors and patterns (including leopard print and rainbow!) depending on her personality.
Rainbow Window Film
This may be a bit of an unexpected gift, but once the recipient tries out this prism window film they will understand. It fills rooms with magical rainbows.
Linkee Nick Jonas Game
This trivia game is easy to learn to play and addicting. It is Nick Jonas's favorite game and his edition has all of his favorite questions.
Pastel Dual Tipped Markers
Send your friend to doodle heaven with these dual tipped markers in the most perfect pastel shades.
Bird Feeder Camera Case
Bird-watching has become more and more popular. Whether your friend is an avid watcher or a beginner they will be delighted by this camera bird feeder. It's compatible with Ring, Blink, and Wyze cameras (not included).
5-Pack Bitters Bar Set
Cocktails, anyone? This sample set has chili, orange, aromatic, ginger, and even Mexican chocolate flavored bitters to try out in a variety of cocktail recipes.
Compact Iron & Steamer
Gone are the days of hauling out the ironing board to press garments. Nori has created an innovative product that is perfect for smoothing ruffles and collars. Oh and did we mention it comes in fun colors?!
Red Prayer Plant
Plant enthusiast will love the Red Prayer Plant. It has so much personality. It's leaves fold inward in the evening as if they are folded in prayer. Another plus is how easy it is to take care of.
Flush Balm
Make up obsessed besties will love the flush balm from Merit. Give cheeks the perfect sun kissed glow with this highly rated cream blush.
With Love
This set has everything you need to enjoy a luxurious bath and top off your skin with the ever so popular Dream Cream lotion.
Signature Cookie Assortment
These cookies are truly the best! If you spring for the 12-pack you get free shipping. And trust us, you're going to want 12 of these delicious cookies.
Custom Candy Shop Necklace in Rainbow
A custom necklace will show your friend how much you care about them. The rainbow version is perfect for your friend who embraces color at every turn. For those who like things more muted try the latte color way.
Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
The price point and quality of this cashmere sweater makes it a shockingly good buy.
Jungle of Plants
If a plant or two just won't do, order your pal an entire jungle. They will love unboxing this package of lush plants. Choose from low light, pet friendly, or hard to kill plant varieties.
Bouquet of Flowers
You can't go wrong with a classic gift of flowers for Valentine's Day. This bouquet features pink lilies and red roses. It ships in a burlap sack that's perfect for gift giving.
Luci Solar String Lights + Charger
Elevate her camping experience with the solar powered string lights. They last up to 20 hours on a single charge! Not sunny? No problem the lights are also equipped with USB charging capabilities.
Organic Cotton Hipster Panties
Neutral undies made out of organic cotton will quickly become an everyday essential. Panty party!
Deluxe Heated Blanket
This blanket has 8 different heat settings to keep things the perfect temperature. It also features a shut off timer so it won't stay on all night long.
FRIENDS™ Central Perk Candle
If you and your gal pal's idea of a fun night is to watch Friends reruns, she will love this candle. It smells like coffee beans, caramel, and sugar.
Kizik Slip on Sneakers
These shoes pair the ease of a slip-on with the comfort and support of a sneaker.
LEGO Flower Bouquet
If your friend is already tired of winter, gift her something that will keep her busy indoors and remind her that spring is just around the corner. This LEGO set comes with enough pieces to build enough flowers for a full bouquet.
Travel Stamps
Gift your favorite jet setter this journal to chronicle all about their travels.
