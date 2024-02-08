Celebrating Your Besties for V-day? Pick Up This Perfect Gift for Them

Courtesy of Baked by Melissa



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Valentine's Day with your friends? Duh! We love any excuse to celebrate. In the past it seems that Valentine's Day has only been for those in romantic love, but we beg to differ. There's a reason to celebrate all the ways we love each other and that includes your besties. So if you've been searching dinner ideas for 2, take a break and start shopping for Galentine's Day Gifts. *Enter Leslie Knope quote*

We're not knocking a romantic night with your significant other. Go on with your bad self! But, why not have both? Whether you're hosting a party, meeting friends for a fun dinner, or just going on a quaint coffee date, remind the people closest to you that you appreciate them! We've gathered up all the best Valentine's Day deals to make both celebrations possible and that includes Amazon Valentine's Day Gifts for the last-minute shopper that lives inside all of us. While you're at it, go ahead and plan your Valentine's Day gifts for kids and share the love with everyone in your life this year.

You Are Loved Bracelet

Whether it's an encouraging message like "You Are Loved" or your own custom text, we love these bracelets from Little Words Project! Grab one for you and all your besties. We're never too old for matching friendship bracelets!

Shop Now You Are Loved Bracelet littlewordsproject.com $25.00 Little Words Project

February Fix Cupcakes

Who doesn't love sweets? Baked By Melissa cupcakes are sooo good and a piece of artwork at that! The best part is you can order online and they will ship anywhere in the country.

Shop Now February Fix Cupcakes bakedbymelissa.com $37.00 Baked By Melissa

Simple Modern Travel Coffee Mug

Grab them a coffee tumbler to take their favorite drink on the go. Pair this with a bag of their favorite coffee and you will be their favorite gift giver.

Shop Now Simple Modern Travel Coffee Mug amazon.com $17.99 Simple Modern

You're a Peach Greeting Card

Need a little card to go with that gift? We love this cheeky one from Rifle Paper Co.

Shop Now You're a Peach Greeting Card riflepaperco.com $6.00 Rifle Paper Co.

iWALK Mini Portable Charger

We all have that friend who is constantly needing to borrow a phone charger. And if it's you, go ahead and add this one to your cart. I've gone through a lot of portable chargers in my day and this is my favorite one that stands the test of time.

Shop Now iWALK Mini Portable Charger amazon.com $25.99 iWalk

We're Not Really Strangers Card Game

How well do you really know your friends? Find out with this unique card game that can create some laughs or take you deeper than you've ever gone before.

Shop Now We're Not Really Strangers Card Game amazon.com $24.99 We're Not Really Strangers

Emotional Support Pickle

Let them know what a BIG DILL they are! Perfect for your pickle loving bestie, this crocheted pickle is going to looks so cute on their desk or bookshelf.

Shop Now Emotional Support Pickle etsy.com $9.77 FangtasticCrochet / Etsy

Frozen Wine Slushie Mix

What's better for a girls night than wine slushies? Elevate happy hour with these organic mixers. Simply add wine, freeze, and drink up!

Shop Now Frozen Wine Slushie Mix uncommongoods.com $16.00 Lush

Mini Heart Shape Ice Cube and Candy Tray

Make those cocktails even more fun heart shaped ice! Or, if they're into baking, these make great molds for sweet treats as well.

Shop Now Mini Heart Shape Ice Cube and Candy Tray amazon.com $9.55 Cy3Lf

Murder Mystery Puzzle

This mystery-themed puzzle is a bestseller and fan favorite! It comes with a narrative as your guide rather than a visual aid like with most puzzles. Once the puzzle is finished, the picture will provide all the clues you need to decipher whodunit.

Shop Now Murder Mystery Puzzle uncommongoods.com $19.00 Uncommon goods

Tower 28 LipSoftie™ Lip Treatment

Pucker up for V-day with this hydrating lip mask from Tower 28! Some of my favorite makeup is form Tower 28 and these new Lip Softies act as a healing lip mask, but still give your lips a little color for when you're headed out the door.

Shop Now Tower 28 LipSoftie™ Lip Treatment tower28beauty.com $16.00 Tower 28

Recipe Tin

Have a friend who is the chef of the group, or loves holding on to sentimental recipes? This recipe tin will be the perfect addition to her kitchen! Go ahead and include a favorite recipe inside for an extra personal touch.

Shop Now Recipe Tin riflepaperco.com $36.00 Rifle Paper Co.

Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks, 6-Pack

These are my FAVORITE under eye patches! I've got a bunch of my friends hooked on them as well. These energizing eye masks are super hydrating, non-irritating, and truly boost the appearance of my under eye area. Give them as a gift or whip them out at your next girls night.

Shop Now Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks, 6-Pack amazon.com $14.95 Gracer and Stella

Austin The Avocado - Squishmallows

No matter your age, everyone loves a fun, squishy squishmallow! Seriously, your tactile friend is going to love how soft this thing is.

Shop Now Austin The Avocado - Squishmallows amazon.com $24.99 Squishmallow

Colored Wine Glass Set

Colored wine glasses are never really out, but they're particularly in this season. This set has an array of gorgeous colors that immediately makes us want to throw a dinner party!

Shop Now Colored Wine Glass Set amazon.com $39.95 The Wine Savant

Saucemoto Dip Clip

These are always a hilarious, yet helpful gift! Clip these bad boys on your car vent next time they hit the drive though and they can have their favorite sauce at an easy arms reach.

Shop Now Saucemoto Dip Clip amazon.com $9.99 Saucemoto

Satin Ponytail Holder Set

How cute are these pony tail holders? These are a go-to gift of mine that my friends always love! Give them all one gal, or split them up among your friends.

Shop Now Satin Ponytail Holder Set anthropologie.com $12.00 Anthropologie

Drift Car Air Freshener

Having a fresh or calming scent wherever you go is important. This air freshener for Drift smells just like the Volcano scent from Capri Blue.

Shop Now Drift Car Air Freshener amazon.com $16.95 Drift

Mini Earbuds + Charging Case

Pals who love to travel light will appreciate these mini headphones. They are the smallest earbud on the market, which means comfortable for the user. They still have lots of play time despite their small size.

Shop Now Mini Earbuds + Charging Case amazon.com $29.99 JLab

The Morning After Shower Cap

Get the most out of your blow out by protecting your strands with this shower cap. It boasts a terry cloth interior that absorbs any moisture from shower steam.

Shop Now The Morning After Shower Cap amazon.com $16.00 Dry Bar

Air Angel Gel Cream

Give the gift of irresistibly smooth skin. Air Angel is super hydrating while still leaving skin plenty of breathing room.

Shop Now Air Angel Gel Cream dieuxskin.com $44.00 Dieux Skin

Clean Skin Club Clean Towels XL

These could be the missing link in your skincare routine. Stop reusing towels and subjecting your skin to bacteria. These single use towels are luxurious and skin care fanatics are raving about them.

Shop Now Clean Skin Club Clean Towels XL amazon.com $17.95 Clean SKin CLub

Friendsheep Wool Dryer

Gift your love bugs these adorable felt dryer balls. They will make doing laundry a joy.

Shop Now Friendsheep Wool Dryer amazon.com $32.00 Friendsheep

Peel Mask

When in doubt, treat your favorite friends to self care. The baby foot peel mask has been a cult classic for good reason, it is incredibly affective. Start the new year off with baby soft feet.

Shop Now Peel Mask amazon.com $25.00 Baby Foot

Java Sok

Enjoy your daily cold brew even more with the Java Sok. It's a super cute koozie for your iced coffees (and other drinks).

Shop Now Java Sok amazon.com $15.99 Java Sok

Silicone Suction Phone Case

Give the gift of perfect selfies with this suction phone case!

Shop Now Silicone Suction Phone Case amazon.com $12.99 Octobuddy

Never Lost Keychain

We all have that one friend who spends ages digging through her bag for her house key. End the struggle for them with the "never lost" keychain. It easily clips to any bag and keeps keys right where you need them.

Shop Now Never Lost Keychain lululemon.com $24.00 LULULEMON

The Full Glass Set

This set of four glasses is perfect for all drinks. They are footed, dishwasher-safe, and absolutely perfect. Check out the four different color options.

Shop Now The Full Glass Set materialkitchen.com $65.00 Material

Women's Lightweight Frill Quarter Sock 4-Pack

The lettuce trim on these socks make them a match made in heaven with all ankle boots. The material is so comfortable and they will not slip, even after hours of wearing.

Shop Now Women's Lightweight Frill Quarter Sock 4-Pack bombas.com $68.40 Bombas

Racer Riley Sweetheart Dress

This exercise dress boasts a flattering sweetheart neckline. Great for exercising and even dates.

Shop Now Racer Riley Sweetheart Dress girlfriend.com $88.00 Girlfriend

Sniffles by On/Go

For the pal who is always catching something, gift the Sniffles kit. It has everything one could need to treat symptoms and prevent future viruses.

Shop Now Sniffles by On/Go letsongo.com $49.99 On/Go

William Morris Playing Card Set

No one will mind if this beautiful playing card set is left out on the coffee table.

Shop Now William Morris Playing Card Set galison.com $16.99 Gallison

Little Bar Nap Earrings

These earrings boast a flat back that makes them comfy enough to nap in.

Shop Now Little Bar Nap Earrings maisonmiru.com $75.00 Maison Miru

Rosette Scrunchie Room Shop

Roses are a classic Valentine's Day gift. Gift a scrunchie that is reminiscent of this beautiful flower.

Shop Now Rosette Scrunchie Room Shop lisasaysgah.com $34.00 Lisa Says Gah

Neck Reading Light

Hooray! It is possible to read late into the evening without disturbing your partner after all. This adjustable neck light is comfortable and useful.

Related: Gifts for Book Lovers

Shop Now Neck Reading Light amazon.com $21.99 Amazon

Perched Sponges

No, these adorable bird sponges are not going to make washing dishes any more fun, but they will soften the blow of this endless chore.

Shop Now Perched Sponges amazon.com $14.99 Genuine Fred

Autoglam Air Freshener

The coveted Diva scent is now available for your car and it smells just as wonderful there as it does on laundry!

Shop Now Autoglam Air Freshener amazon.com $8.49 Amazon

Why You're My Bestie Book

She'll love this sentimental (but not cheesy) fill-in-the-blank book of all the reasons she's your BFF.

Shop Now Why You're My Bestie Book amazon.com $9.99 Amazon

Tiny Gold Initial Heart Necklace

She'll never believe this delicate heart necklace cost less than $15. Buy one for all of your friends this Valentine's Day (plus one for yourself!).

Shop Now Tiny Gold Initial Heart Necklace amazon.com $10.49 Amazon

Beaded Earrings

All of our friends will be on-trend this Valentine's Day, thanks to these inexpensive beaded earrings. Choose from eight fun colors and patterns (including leopard print and rainbow!) depending on her personality.

Shop Now Beaded Earrings amazon.com $6.99 Amazon

Rainbow Window Film

This may be a bit of an unexpected gift, but once the recipient tries out this prism window film they will understand. It fills rooms with magical rainbows.

Shop Now Rainbow Window Film amazon.com $7.99 Amazon

Linkee Nick Jonas Game

This trivia game is easy to learn to play and addicting. It is Nick Jonas's favorite game and his edition has all of his favorite questions.

Shop Now Linkee Nick Jonas Game amazon.com $12.85 Amazon

Pastel Dual Tipped Markers

Send your friend to doodle heaven with these dual tipped markers in the most perfect pastel shades.

Shop Now Pastel Dual Tipped Markers ooly.com $11.95 Ooly

Bird Feeder Camera Case

Bird-watching has become more and more popular. Whether your friend is an avid watcher or a beginner they will be delighted by this camera bird feeder. It's compatible with Ring, Blink, and Wyze cameras (not included).

Shop Now Bird Feeder Camera Case amazon.com $49.99 Wasserstein

5-Pack Bitters Bar Set

Cocktails, anyone? This sample set has chili, orange, aromatic, ginger, and even Mexican chocolate flavored bitters to try out in a variety of cocktail recipes.

Shop Now 5-Pack Bitters Bar Set amazon.com $38.95 Hella Cocktails

Compact Iron & Steamer

Gone are the days of hauling out the ironing board to press garments. Nori has created an innovative product that is perfect for smoothing ruffles and collars. Oh and did we mention it comes in fun colors?!

Shop Now Compact Iron & Steamer amazon.com $119.00 Nori

Red Prayer Plant

Plant enthusiast will love the Red Prayer Plant. It has so much personality. It's leaves fold inward in the evening as if they are folded in prayer. Another plus is how easy it is to take care of.

Shop Now Red Prayer Plant bloomscape.com $49.00 Bloomscape

Flush Balm

Make up obsessed besties will love the flush balm from Merit. Give cheeks the perfect sun kissed glow with this highly rated cream blush.

Shop Now Flush Balm meritbeauty.com $30.00 Merit

With Love

This set has everything you need to enjoy a luxurious bath and top off your skin with the ever so popular Dream Cream lotion.

Shop Now With Love lush.com $31.00

Signature Cookie Assortment

These cookies are truly the best! If you spring for the 12-pack you get free shipping. And trust us, you're going to want 12 of these delicious cookies.

Shop Now Signature Cookie Assortment levainbakery.com $29.00 levain bakery

Custom Candy Shop Necklace in Rainbow

A custom necklace will show your friend how much you care about them. The rainbow version is perfect for your friend who embraces color at every turn. For those who like things more muted try the latte color way.

Shop Now Custom Candy Shop Necklace in Rainbow frasiersterling.com $66.00 Fraiser sterling

Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

The price point and quality of this cashmere sweater makes it a shockingly good buy.

Related: Best Cashmere Sweaters

Shop Now Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater onequince.com $50.00 quince

Jungle of Plants

If a plant or two just won't do, order your pal an entire jungle. They will love unboxing this package of lush plants. Choose from low light, pet friendly, or hard to kill plant varieties.

Shop Now Jungle of Plants heyhorti.com $90.00 Hey Horti

Bouquet of Flowers

You can't go wrong with a classic gift of flowers for Valentine's Day. This bouquet features pink lilies and red roses. It ships in a burlap sack that's perfect for gift giving.

Shop Now Bouquet of Flowers amazon.com $51.99 Color Republic

Luci Solar String Lights + Charger

Elevate her camping experience with the solar powered string lights. They last up to 20 hours on a single charge! Not sunny? No problem the lights are also equipped with USB charging capabilities.

Related: Gifts for Campers

Shop Now Luci Solar String Lights + Charger amazon.com $44.60 MPowerd

Organic Cotton Hipster Panties

Neutral undies made out of organic cotton will quickly become an everyday essential. Panty party!

Shop Now Organic Cotton Hipster Panties amazon.com $49.95 Felina

Deluxe Heated Blanket

This blanket has 8 different heat settings to keep things the perfect temperature. It also features a shut off timer so it won't stay on all night long.

Shop Now Deluxe Heated Blanket amazon.com $99.99 Pure Enrichment

FRIENDS™ Central Perk Candle

If you and your gal pal's idea of a fun night is to watch Friends reruns, she will love this candle. It smells like coffee beans, caramel, and sugar.

Shop Now FRIENDS™ Central Perk Candle homesick.com $42.00 Homesick

Kizik Slip on Sneakers

These shoes pair the ease of a slip-on with the comfort and support of a sneaker.

Shop Now Kizik Slip on Sneakers amazon.com $99.00 Kizik

LEGO Flower Bouquet

If your friend is already tired of winter, gift her something that will keep her busy indoors and remind her that spring is just around the corner. This LEGO set comes with enough pieces to build enough flowers for a full bouquet.

Shop Now LEGO Flower Bouquet amazon.com $47.99 Amazon

Travel Stamps

Gift your favorite jet setter this journal to chronicle all about their travels.

Shop Now Travel Stamps papier.com $32.30 Papier

You Might Also Like