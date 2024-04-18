Summer travel plans? Here’s how to avoid flight woes

DENVER (KDVR) — Millions are gearing up for summer travel.

Thanks to a new complaint processing agreement between the federal government and the Colorado Attorney General’s Office, airline passengers will have stronger rights when dealing with delays, cancellations, lost baggage and other travel headaches.

Airline complaints rise 5 times higher

Between 2019 and 2022, complaints about airline behavior soared five times higher, according to the Colorado Public Information Research Group, or CoPIRG for short.

Executive Director Danny Katz told FOX31 the agreement means the skies will get a little friendlier.

“Right now, only the U.S. Department of Transportation is really allowed to hold these airlines accountable, and they are just understaffed and overworked,” Katz said.

3 Colorado breweries among Brewers Association’s top 50 in US

Under the new agreement, travelers can file complaints with the Colorado Attorney General’s Office, which can then fast-track them to the federal government. Airlines will be expected to throttle up their response thanks to the added resources.

Summer air travel tips from consumer experts

“Know your rights. If your flight gets canceled for any reason, you are entitled to a refund. If you don’t want a refund, you can also ask for a rebooking,” Katz said.

Airlines also will have to follow lost luggage and damage guidelines that protect consumers. CoPIRG said it is important to file your complaint in a timely manner, document your problem, keep receipts and take precautions when booking your flight to protect your money in case you file a dispute.

“We recommend using a credit card, because you often have better protections if there is some sort of cancellation,” Katz said.

This Denver-area neighborhood was named among best in the US for foodies

CoPIRG also advises travelers to:

Check a flight’s on-time record before making a choice

Fly in the morning and avoid connections to reduce the risk of delays

Take a picture of the items inside your luggage

Use trackers inside your bags that you can monitor through an app on your phone

For more travel tips visit CoPIRG’s website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.