This summer camp is offering engaging summer camps for Southeast Kansas kids

GIRARD, Kan. — A Southeast Kansas program is helping parents find the perfect fit to keep their children active and learning while school’s out.

Greenbush Education Service Center in Girard is offering multiple summer camp options, for children in grades kindergarten through eighth grade.

The curriculum includes hands-on activities that are also life skills – such as fishing, archeology, culinary, and sciences labs.

“For us and our Dream Education Service Center. It’s really important that kids get a full and broad education, and that extends outside of southeast Kansas into the entire world,” said Emily Roth, Greenbush Camp & Enrichment Coordinator.

Parents can choose from a one-, two-, or three-day camp, as well as an overnight camp. The cost starts at $25 per day from June 12 until August 1.

Greenbush also offers scholarships to help families with the cost, and, so far, they’ve awarded $5,000 worth of scholarships for this summer.

“Summer camp, it’s just different. They’re still learning. They’re still coming out here, but getting to see kids in a different way than just the classroom just makes it even so much more worthwhile,” said Kenzie Underwood, Greenbush Science Center Teacher & Summer Camp Liaison.

“We get to teach in such a way that you think outside of the box and kids get to experience so much more hands-on. They get critical thinking and problem solving, and it’s just it’s a very fun hands-on way for them to learn,” said Roth.

Transportation is also available for the Pittsburg, Arma, Frontenac, and Girard areas.

The camp also offers free lunch for all students.

“Part of my goal for summer camp is that kiddos get to experience activities or learn new skills that aren’t taught in schools because it will intrinsically motivate them to be more curious and to seek more opportunities that they don’t necessarily get within a school or within southeast Kansas,” said Roth.

“It is nice for them to be continuing to learn, but in a different capacity. The classroom is super important. Everything we do there is great, but it’s also really important for them to understand that learning outside is still a learning opportunity for them,” said Underwood.

