Summer is almost here: 7 ways to get your North Jersey home ready

From bright blue skies, buzzing bumblebees and blooming flowers, summer is a season full of life.

But, up until now, cold weather and fussy spring showers have likely taken a toll on both the appearance and the function of your home. So, it's important to some time now to get it back in shape before summer officially arrives.

To not only make your home bright and beautiful, but to ensure it will actually stay cool during those mid-summer heat ways New Jersey is known for, here are seven ways to get your home ready for summer.

Check your sprinklers for winter damage

A big part of making sure your home looks its best this summer is by ensuring that your grass stays as green as possible, even during the hottest weeks. This means making sure your yard stays hydrated with your home's sprinkler system. Chances are you haven't used your sprinklers since last summer. So, it's a good idea to check for any damage that may have occurred to them during the winter, like broken sprinkler heads and cracked pipes, so that they're ready to go when you need them.

You can check for these damages by running your sprinkler system one zone at a time, and look for any areas where water may be bubbling or geyser-like. If you see this, these heads will likely need to be replaced. And, if you're unsure if any part of your sprinkler system is properly functioning when testing them, you can always call in a professional to take a look. A professional will also be able to make sure your sprinkler system is working with the proper rotation and power so that you're not over-watering your lawn during the summer, something many homeowners are guilty of doing.

Clean the exterior of your home and refresh the landscaping

During the winter and spring seasons, your home likely became ridden with dirt, debris and pollen. So, why not give it a refresh to make it bright and beautiful for summer?

In terms of cleaning, take some time to powerwash your home's siding, windows, garage doors, walkways, driveways, decks and patios to remove any excess dirt. It might also be a good time to check if your gutters need to be cleaned or repaired, as well as if any outdoor fences or railings need maintenance.

Then, liven up your home by adding some flesh flowers to your yard. You can do this by removing any weeds or debris that have made their way into your garden beds, planting flesh flowers with new soil or fertilize the existing soil, and adding an even layer of mulch to help control weeds and maintain moisture for your new plants.

Deep clean outdoor grills and refill your propane tanks

Clean your grill and refill your propane tanks so its ready for summer.

The last thing you want is to invite everyone over for a barbecue this summer and realize your outdoor grill is covered in gunk. Take the time to clean it now so its ready to go this summer.

Depending on your type of grill, it might require more frequent cleaning than others. Additionally, each type of grill requires a different type of cleaning, so keep that in mind before you get started. You can consult Home Depot's handy list of grill types and cleaning methods based on what you have.

And, if you have a gas-powered grill, you'll want to make sure you fill or replace your propane tanks ahead of time. Stores like Lowe's and Home Depot offer exchange programs, where you can drop off your empty propane tank and purchase a refilled tank at a lower cost. Or, you can find a business near you that will refill your propane tank, which is often the most cost-effective option.

Clean your AC units and HVAC systems

Biological growth is pictured here on the drain pan inside the HVAC unit. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, biological contaminants can include bacteria, mold, mildew, viruses, animal dander, dust, mites and pollen. Central air systems can become a breeding ground for those contaminants and spread them through the home.

You don't want to be stuck in the dead of summer without a working air conditioning system, so now is the time to make sure it is in tip-top shape.

If you use a window air conditioning units, consider pulling them out of storage sooner rather than later so they're readily available once the weather warms up. The Department of Energy also recommends performing a thorough cleaning of your window air conditioner at least once a year, preferably before its first use of the season, so this will give you plenty of time to give it a deep clean. This includes cleaning the units face panel, interior components and exterior surfaces. It is also recommended that the air conditioner's filter be cleaned monthly and replaced every three months for the best results.

If you have a central air conditioning system, you'll still want to make sure you test and clean it before summer arrives. Similarly to window units, air filters in your central air conditioning system should be replaced every three months, or at a minimum of twice per year. You'll also want to clean your outside condenser unit so it is free of any dirt and debris. Then, check that the system is properly working by putting your thermostat to AC mode and turning on the air to five degrees cooler than the current temperature of your home. You should be able to hear the system start up and feel cold air coming out of the vents. If you don't, consider contacting a professional to check it out.

Set ceiling fans to rotate counterclockwise

Set your ceiling fan to rotate counterclockwise in the summer to create a downdraft.

Whether you realize it or not, the direction your ceiling fan rotates actually makes a big difference in how the air in your home flows. When spinning clockwise, your ceiling fan will create an updraft and circulate warm air around the room. But, when spinning counterclockwise, it will help create a downdraft and circulate cool air around the room, which is perfect for summer.

Having your fan rotate counterclockwise will also ensure that you're getting the most out of your air conditioning and, therefore, your electric bill. When your ceiling fan is in use, your air conditioner doesn't need to work as hard to cool down the space, meaning you'll likely save on your cooling costs.

To change the direction that your fan rotates, simply locate the fan switch while it is turned off and at a complete stop. The switch will either be on the body of the fan, or within the fan's light fixture, if it has one. Then, make sure it is switched to the opposite direction, and you're good to go.

Plug or repair any air leaks

Another thing that will massively drive up your electric bill this summer is a poorly insulated home. This will result in cold air leaking out of your home, meaning it won't stay as cool and your air conditioner will have to work harder to maintain the temperature. Avoid this by checking your home's attic, windows and exterior doors for any gaps, and seal them to ensure air conditioning stays inside your home.

Check areas that may have potential for mold growth

With summer comes an increase in temperatures and humidity. And, because mold thrives under these conditions, this means there is also an increased chance of mold growth in your home this time of year.

While it may be difficult to prevent any sort of mold growth in your home during the summer, there are ways to mitigate it. This includes ensuring your home is properly insulated to help keep out humid air, increasing airflow by using fans and getting a dehumidifier to control humidity on high humidity days. Additionally, make sure you inspect your home for water build-up, leave washing machine doors open after use, make sure you bathroom is well-ventilated and check sinks and tubs for any water leaks.

Maddie McGay is the real estate reporter for NorthJersey.com and The Record, covering all things worth celebrating about living in North Jersey. Find her on Instagram @maddiemcgay , on X @maddiemcgayy , and sign up for her North Jersey Living newsletter. Do you have a tip, trend or terrific house she should know about? Email her at MMcGay@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: How do I get my house ready for summer? Tips for North Jersey