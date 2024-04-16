This stunning Arizona roadway was ranked most scenic drive in the US. See why

The Red Rock Byway along State Route 179 in Sedona was named the most scenic, distracting roadway in the U.S., according to a new study.

The study, published by personal injury law firm Jason Stone Injury Lawyers, analyzed the nation's roadways based on scenic factors that could distract drivers' attention.

The research focused on All-American Roads, which are byways recognized by the Federal Highway Administration as intrinsic tourist destinations, worth the drive for their "one-of-a-kind features."

Jason Stone analysts ranked the most distracting scenic All-American Roads based on how many related hashtags each of them has on Instagram and the number and quality of TripAdvisor ratings.

Here's a roundup of the most distracting scenic roads in the U.S. and how to safely drive them.

Why was Red Rock named the most distracting roadway in the U.S.?

The iconic red sandstone canyon near Sedona city measures only 7.5 miles. It takes about 20 minutes to finish the drive, but you'll likely want to spend some more time stopping at safe areas to admire the scene and grab some photos.

According to the Jason Stone law group, the mesmerizing views along Red Rock Byway make it easy for drivers to get distracted. Some people might even be tempted to slow down as they reach a particularly eye-catching view, analysts said.

In the end, it's hard not to get distracted from Sedona's awe-inspiring mountainous landscape. But here's how you can safely do this scenic drive without risking your and your loved ones' safety in the process.

How to safely drive a scenic road

Before embarking on your scenic drive, ensure your vehicle is in optimal condition. Check fluids, brakes, tires, and other essential components. Make sure your tank is full before starting your journey, especially since gas stations may be sparse in mountainous areas. Make regular pitstops along the way to enjoy the scenery. Use roadside pullouts for scenery stops and allow faster vehicles to pass at legal pullouts. Stay alert and focus on the road to avoid drifting into oncoming traffic. Have an alternative driver always available. Inform someone of your travel plans and pack extra supplies such as food, water, clothing, first aid kit and tools in case of emergencies. Use brakes cautiously. Avoid continuous braking down steep grades to prevent overheating. Use the tap method and anticipate turns to maintain control. Ensure your headlights are functional and use them during low visibility conditions to make yourself visible to other drivers. Plan your route on a paper map before departure, as GPS devices may be unreliable in remote areas.

The most distracting scenic roads in the U.S.

Here are the most distracting scenic roads in the U.S., according to Jason Stone Injury lawyers.

Red Rock Scenic Byway, Arizona. Las Vegas Strip, Nevada. Blue Ridge Parkway, North Carolina. Acadia Byway, Maine. San Luis Obispo North Coast Byway, Route 1, California. Big Sur Coast Highway, Route 1, California. North Shore Scenic Drive, Minnesota. Natchez Trace Parkway, Mississippi. Natchez Trace Parkway, Alabama. Trail Ridge Road/Beaver Meadow Road, Colorado.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Why Sedona's State Route 179 is the most scenic drive in the US