New Study Shows the Dramatic Impact Validating Trans and Nonbinary Youth Can Have on Mental Health

The Trevor Project’s latest study suggests hope for an inclusive future.

From November 13-19, the United States celebrates Transgender Awareness Week. But in these past few years, LGBTQ+ youth have been increasingly targeted by debates about access to trans-affirming healthcare and book bans.

As this challenging political climate sweeps the nation, The Trevor Project released a new study surveying over 9,000 transgender and nonbinary youth. It explores gender euphoria.

The text-message-based study asked kids an open-ended question: “What are things that others do that make you feel happy (or euphoric) about your gender?” The results were staggeringly consistent and clear: affirming gender makes kids feel their best.

So often, we hear about transgender and nonbinary dysphoria and the negative emotional and mental health outcomes the LGBTQ youth community is facing. Yet this latest study focuses on ways we can support and affirm our transgender and nonbinary youth, so they can move through life feeling accepted, confident, and visible.

What is Gender Euphoria?

Gender euphoria is defined as the satisfaction or joy caused when a gender experience aligns with a gender identity–rather than the one assigned at birth. It is the opposite of gender dysphoria when there is a mismatch between gender identity, gendered body parts, and the experience of gender assigned at birth.

Jonah DeChants, MD, a senior research scientist at The Trevor Project says he wanted to explore how to help LGBTQ youth. He explains the excitement of gender euphoria “can be an overwhelmingly positive experience for a transgender or nonbinary person that results in a sense of freedom and ease when one finally feels at home in their body.”

The Trevor Project study aims to study the ways gender euphoria functions for trans and nonbinary youth: how they experience it, when, and why so that allies and family can best help their kids feel happy. Surprisingly, gender euphoria is not well-studied, Dr. DeChants says.

“It's important to shine a light on what brings trans and nonbinary people happiness, as opposed to the negative narrative around trans folks that is often defined by harrowing statistics," Dr. DeChants explains. "In recognition of Transgender Day of Remembrance on November 20, our research team decided to amplify the positive aspects of the trans experience to show allies the actions they can take to help trans and nonbinary youth feel affirmed and accepted for who they are.”







Caroline Fenkel, DSW, LCSW, an adolescent mental health expert and chief clinical officer at Charlie Health, explains that these positive and affirming emotions can lead to better health outcomes for nonbinary and transgender youth.

“Supportive environments can contribute to higher self-esteem, lower rates of depression and anxiety, and an overall improved sense of well-being,” she says.

Given the challenging healthcare environment that transgender and nonbinary kids are navigating–especially since they’re more connected than ever before–this study is crucial.

“Our hope is that by educating the public on what gender euphoria is, we can provide guidance for others to do their part in fostering these feelings of euphoria and joy for the trans and nonbinary people in their lives,” Dr. DeChants explains.

How to Help Transgender and Nonbinary Youth Feel Affirmed

As parents, it can be daunting to try and help your children as they transition and explore new gender identities. It’s important to note that when parents don’t affirm their children’s identities, it can dramatically impact their mental health.

The Trevor Project’s 2023 U.S. National Survey on the Mental Health of LGBTQ Young People "amplifies the experiences" of more than 28,000 LGBTQ young people ages 13 to 24 across the United States. “The Trevor Project's research shows that 41% of LGBTQ young people seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year, including half of transgender and nonbinary young people. Our data also shows that affirming gender identity among transgender and nonbinary young people is consistently associated with lower rates of attempting suicide,” Dr. DeChants says.

This makes the Trevor Project's newest study even more important as parents consider ways to help their transgender and nonbinary children feel safe and understood. The latest study helps to narrow down the scope to manageable actions we can take to help.

Affirming communication

The first way parents can help is through affirming communication with their children. Simply put, this is using proper pronouns and using your child’s new chosen name.

“Honestly just calling me by the proper name and pronouns makes me so happy,” one respondent explains in the study.

It also includes swapping out gendered terms and language, like switching “pretty” for “handsome,” or “sir” for “ma’am.” Some kids may prefer ungendered terms, such as using “attractive” instead of “gorgeous” or “handsome.”

For lead researcher Dr. DeChants, this metric stood out the most.

“I was not expecting the simple act of giving someone a compliment to be mentioned by so many transgender and nonbinary young people. This highlights the crucial role that expressing one's gender identity plays in mental health and the small actions and gestures that others can take to create feelings of euphoria for a trans or nonbinary young person,” he intimates.

Inclusivity and belonging

It can be a challenge for transgender and nonbinary kids to integrate back into peer groups, especially if they feel like they’re treated as a “third gender,” some survey respondents explain.

“I don’t need to be treated like a third category of trans, I need to be treated like a 22-year-old girl who never learned a few things,” one says.

Instead, allies and parents should focus on ways to make their youth’s new gender feel completely accepted. This includes assimilating into single-gender situations, such as locker rooms or girls’ nights.

It’s important to know that your child’s transitioned gender is their gender. They aren’t in between or pretending–and treating them as though they fit in from the start is a great way to inspire gender euphoria.

Appearance affirmation

The Trevor Project study cites responses from transgender and nonbinary youth that suggest validating their new appearance preferences can inspire gender euphoria. Doing so can be as simple as saying how great their new hairstyle or clothes choices look.

One respondent says they felt gender euphoria when “their mother comment[ed] positively on my feminine appearance.”

Likewise, compliments from their friends made them feel understood, accepted, and happy in their transitioned gender.

Support and respect

Finally, The Trevor Project’s study focuses on respect and support from parents and allies. Parents can help support their children by simply accepting their new gender. Making youth feel uncomfortable for displaying their new gender can lead to suicidality and depression.

Parents and allies should always affirm and support their children. Showing curiosity instead of disbelief can help transgender and nonbinary youth feel supported.

It’s also important, respondents say, to apologize if improper names and pronouns are used. It’s okay if parents and allies make mistakes–the key is saying sorry and correcting yourself.

Moving Into the Future With Our Children

The new Trevor Project study leaves no room for doubt: affirming your children is the best way to support them as they transition or come out to you. This is a happy, if fraught, moment for your child. As parents, our goal is their happiness and security.

“Parents can best support their trans child by educating themselves about gender identity and expression, actively listening to their child's experiences, and creating a safe and affirming environment at home,” Dr. Fenkel confirms.

This involves using proper pronouns and names, advocating for children in sometimes contentious school environments, and reaching out to therapists if you or your child need more support.

“When parents and caregivers create safe and affirming spaces for trans and nonbinary young people to thrive and experience joy as their authentic selves, this can have a direct impact on reducing anxiety, depression, and suicide risk,” Dr. DeChants adds.

The Trevor Project offers counseling and provides resources for both parents and children navigating this joyful time. Dr. DeChants suggests especially The Trevor Project's Guide to Being an Ally to Transgender and Nonbinary Young People.

In the end, Dr. DeChants underscores the importance of helping our children feel safe and loved, no matter their identity.

“Every child deserves to be loved and affirmed for exactly who they are, and it's up to the adults in their lives to create environments where they can feel safe expressing their gender identity openly,” he confirms.

