Studio apartment comes with something extra — a holding cell. See the UK home for sale

Some homes on the real estate market come with a lot of cool features that are included in the price — like being fully furnished or having a bunker or safe room. Some even have strange inclusions like taxidermied animals or even … people?

But this studio apartment for rent across the pond in Dudley, England, for around $900 USD per month comes with something extremely off the wall — unless you know what the building itself used to be.

“A fantastic and unusual opportunity to make this ground floor and spacious studio apartment yours just having had a full refurb the property,” the listing on Taylors Estate Agents says. “Features a holding cell in the studio, which is large enough for a living / dining and bedroom area.”

They mean the apartment, not the holding cell itself, which looks big enough to house a twin- to full-sized bed.

The converted apartment used to be part of a police station that closed in 2017, according to the Independent.

“The property also has an open plan modern style kitchen, 3 piece white shower room suite and benefits from having a intercom system with secure entry. Please note the property is offered on a unfurnished basis,” the listing says.

Seems like a suitable apartment for Hannibal Lecter or maybe Joe Goldberg from the Netflix series “You.”

Some people have other ideas, however.

The home was featured on Zillow Gone Wild, a Facebook page that highlights interesting houses on the market all over the country.

“A pet lover’s DREAM! Built in dog cage,” one person expressed.

“Lol it’s a toddler containment zone. Brilliant!” another joked.

“Great for a pet kennel, child containment zone or serial killer,” someone said.

“Actually, I love it in a quirky kind of way! I would use it for a coffee bar/reading nook,” one person commented.

“I think it is pretty neat ! I would turn the cell area into a plant paradise with grow lights and other special effect lighting!” another suggested.

Dudley is a market town that’s about a 130-mile drive northwest of London.

