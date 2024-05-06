Students excel in theater, robotics: Vote for Student of the Week, May 6-10

Student of the Week offers schools the chance to celebrate teens who have placed in an art, dance or music competition, excelled in a science fair, won an essay contest, received a scholarship, were recognized for their volunteer service or have shined in some other way.

All high schools in Arizona are invited to nominate students to be included in an online poll where azcentral.com readers vote to choose the Student of the Week.

Student of the Week voting is open from 6 a.m. Monday through noon Thursday. Each week's winner is announced online Friday at 6 a.m.

Meet this week's nominees!

How to nominate: Know a teen we should celebrate? Choose them for Arizona Student of the Week

Alessandro Marcolini, senior, Glendale Preparatory Academy

Alessandro Marcolini is a member of Glendale Prep's choir, tennis team and robotics club. He is known as an outstanding pianist on campus and has earned the school's highest athletic award as a tennis player. In his junior year, he received a perfect score on the ACT, putting him in the top 0.3% of all test-takers. He is undoubtedly a naturally gifted student, but the things that have set him apart are his kindness, patience and ability to lead others. He encourages his classmates and is a shining embodiment of qualities that Great Hearts hopes to instill in every student: hard work, a sense of wonder and curiosity, and a love for learning.

Nomination submitted by Riley Chaisson, marketing coordinator for Great Hearts Academies.

Leeza Rogers, senior, Odyssey Institute for Advanced and International Studies

Leeza Rogers is not just an extraordinarily gifted student and writer; she is a scholar who comes to my International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme English class every single day enthusiastic, fully engaged, and passionate about learning. She is an encouraging and articulate communicator who leads her group to effective collaboration in all presentations and project development. Leeza has been a part of our Will Power Shakespeare Dance Troupe for three years, and she is the most dedicated actress and dancer we have ever seen. Her talent for character development and company performance has impressed professional directors in London, where we have performed. Leeza never backs down from a challenge; she embraces it with an infectious smile and positive attitude. Certainly, whatever Leeza sets her mind to, she will be monumentally successful.

Nomination submitted by Kristin Caraway, teacher and Will Power Shakespeare Troupe director at Odyssey Institute for Advanced and International Studies.

For more information on Student of the Week, email studentoftheweek@azcentral.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Theater and robotics: Vote for AZCentral Student of the Week, May 6-10