If you struggle to do this one exercise, you may be at higher risk for serious health problems

Those morning stretches and at-home pilates might not be enough as one doctor shared an exercise that could determine your lifespan.

NBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar shared with the TODAY show on March 8 that a participant’s ability to perform the physical activity would dictate their life expectancy.

Azar, also a Clinical Associate Professor at NYU, explained how there is a point system for the exercise, in which the person is given a score of 10 at the beginning.

The exercise, called the sit-to-stand, requires one to stand up and sit down without using their hands or arms.

A 2014 study by the European Society of Cardiology found that participants of the exercise, aged 51-80 years old, would likely die sooner if they were unable to perform it.

The exercise starts with a person standing, then they must sit down on the ground cross-legged — only to stand back up again.

The participant must do it repeatedly without using their hands, or any other body part, until each phase of the exercise is over.

But each time the participant relies on any use of their hands or other body part, such as arms and the side of their legs — they have to take a point away from themselves.

“The study found that the lower the score, you were seven times more likely to die in the next six years,” Azar says. “It’s an indirect marker of your health.”

“As we get older, we spend time talking about cardiovascular health and aerobic fitness, but balance, flexibility and agility are also really important,” Azar added.

For those who can’t perform the exercise without any help will receive a perfect score of 10.

However, fear shouldn’t trickle in if one can’t pull off the sit-to-stand stunt for the perfect score, Dr. Azar said.

“Eight points or higher is what you want,” Azar insisted

“The test also doesn’t account for musculoskeletal limitations,” as other issues could hinder one from doing the sit-to-stand.

Factor in injuries or outside health conditions, and that would be a justifiable reason for someone to have difficulty pulling off the exercise.