Street rods return to York for 50th anniversary. Here's what you need to know to see them

Ford Model Ts, Dodge pickups and classic Chevrolet Camaros will roll into the York Expo Center at the end of the month for the 50th annual Street Rod Nationals East.

The event, hosted by the National Street Rod Association, will be held Friday, May 31 through Sunday, June 2.

It will feature street rods, hot rods, muscle cars and custom vehicles, a release states.

Here's what you need to know about the event:

The annual Street Rods Nationals East in 2016.

Hours for the Street Rod National East at the fairgrounds

Spectators can visit the car show at the York fairgrounds throughout the weekend. The show will be held in the UPMC Arena, Memorial Hall and Old Main.

The hours are:

Friday, May 31: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 1: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 2: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Price of admission for the Street Rod National East

The admission prices for the event will be:

$20 for individuals 13 and older

$6 for children ages 6 to 12

Free for children 5 and under

A $2 discount is available for active military, seniors over 60 and NSRA members if they have proper identification.

Families can get in for $45 with two adults and three children (12 and younger).

Entertainment and more at the Street Rod National East

Spectators will be able to listen to music, see automotive products, enjoy memorabilia and more.

Special attractions are planned, such as the NSRA Nitro Knockout with dragsters firing up throughout the day on Friday and Saturday, the release states.

A Builders Showcase will feature top custom car builders in the Eastern United States, the release states.

Nick Donovan's Rockin' Road Show will entertain attendees from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

'"Flaming' Dick and the Hot Rods" will perform '50s and '60s music in the Old Main building on Friday and Saturday night.

Other events will include:

An auction of pinstriped items with the proceeds going to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

A Pin Up Girl contest

Best Men's Beard contest

For more information, visit nsra-usa.com.

Annual Street Rod parade set for Friday, May 31

One of the popular events during the Street Rod Nationals East is the parade.

It will start at Gate 4 of the fairgrounds at noon on Friday, May 31, and 125 vehicles will participate, marketing director Craig Meads said.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Street Rod Nationals East 2024 marks 50 years in York, Pa. Watch them