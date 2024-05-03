Strawberry season is here: Here’s a list of u-pick farms in Hampton Roads
Strawberry season is here and pick-your-own farms are in full swing.
I can’t wait to go out and use this year’s crop in smoothies, desserts and salads.
When picking, choose bright red strawberries. Gently place them in a container; don’t pack them in. Wash when you’re ready to eat them.
Here’s a list of places to pick strawberries in the region; it isn’t exhaustive but gives plenty of options. Some locations offer pre-picked berries too. Hours and fruit availability vary by day; check before going.
Chesapeake
Brookdale Farm, 2133 Mount Pleasant Road, 757-721-0558; bit.ly/BrookdaleFarm
Hickory Ridge Farm, 2928 S. Battlefield Blvd., 757-560-6763; bit.ly/StrawUpic
Historic Greenbrier Farms, 225 Sign Pine Road, 757-421-2141; historicgreenbrierfarms.com
Lilley Farms, 2800 Tyre Neck Road, 757-484-3448; bit.ly/LillyFarms
Mount Pleasant Farms, 2201 Mount Pleasant Road, 757-482-0739; MountPleasantFarms.com
Warren Farms, 1448 S. Battlefield Blvd., 757-620-4781; bit.ly/WarrenFarms
___
Isle of Wight
Browder’s Fresh Pickins, 14489 Bethel Church Lane, Smithfield; bit.ly/Browders
___
Suffolk
Evans Farms, 1901 Wilroy Road, 757-538-3672; bit.ly/EvansFarms
Faith Farms, 3259 Lake Prince Drive, 757-620-8677; bit.ly/FFSuffolk
___
Virginia Beach
Cullipher Farm, 772 Princess Anne Road, 757-721-7456; CullipherFarm.com
Flanagan Farms, 1707 Princess Anne Road, 757-426-5585; Flanagan-Farm.com
The Flip Flop Farmer, 3244 New Bridge Road, 757-355-0422; bit.ly/FlipFlopVB
Henley Farms, 3484 Charity Neck Road, Virginia Beach, 757-426-7501; bit.ly/HenleyFarms
Henley’s at Pleasant Ridge, 2061 Pleasant Ridge Road, 757-689-6196; bit.ly/HenleysPR
Salem Berry Farm, 1763 Salem Road, 757-818-3156; bit.ly/SalemBerry
Vaughan Farms, 1258 Princess Anne Road, 757-615-4888; bit.ly/VaughanFarms
Rekaya Gibson, 757-295-8809; rekaya.gibson@virginiamedia.com