Strawberry season is here: Here’s a list of u-pick farms in Hampton Roads

Strawberry season is here and pick-your-own farms are in full swing.

I can’t wait to go out and use this year’s crop in smoothies, desserts and salads.

When picking, choose bright red strawberries. Gently place them in a container; don’t pack them in. Wash when you’re ready to eat them.

Here’s a list of places to pick strawberries in the region; it isn’t exhaustive but gives plenty of options. Some locations offer pre-picked berries too. Hours and fruit availability vary by day; check before going.

Chesapeake

Brookdale Farm, 2133 Mount Pleasant Road, 757-721-0558; bit.ly/BrookdaleFarm

Hickory Ridge Farm, 2928 S. Battlefield Blvd., 757-560-6763; bit.ly/StrawUpic

Historic Greenbrier Farms, 225 Sign Pine Road, 757-421-2141; historicgreenbrierfarms.com

Lilley Farms, 2800 Tyre Neck Road, 757-484-3448; bit.ly/LillyFarms

Mount Pleasant Farms, 2201 Mount Pleasant Road, 757-482-0739; MountPleasantFarms.com

Warren Farms, 1448 S. Battlefield Blvd., 757-620-4781; bit.ly/WarrenFarms

Isle of Wight

Browder’s Fresh Pickins, 14489 Bethel Church Lane, Smithfield; bit.ly/Browders

Suffolk

Evans Farms, 1901 Wilroy Road, 757-538-3672; bit.ly/EvansFarms

Faith Farms, 3259 Lake Prince Drive, 757-620-8677; bit.ly/FFSuffolk

Virginia Beach

Cullipher Farm, 772 Princess Anne Road, 757-721-7456; CullipherFarm.com

Flanagan Farms, 1707 Princess Anne Road, 757-426-5585; Flanagan-Farm.com

The Flip Flop Farmer, 3244 New Bridge Road, 757-355-0422; bit.ly/FlipFlopVB

Henley Farms, 3484 Charity Neck Road, Virginia Beach, 757-426-7501; bit.ly/HenleyFarms

Henley’s at Pleasant Ridge, 2061 Pleasant Ridge Road, 757-689-6196; bit.ly/HenleysPR

Salem Berry Farm, 1763 Salem Road, 757-818-3156; bit.ly/SalemBerry

Vaughan Farms, 1258 Princess Anne Road, 757-615-4888; bit.ly/VaughanFarms

Rekaya Gibson, 757-295-8809; rekaya.gibson@virginiamedia.com