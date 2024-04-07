Straight Talk: Protect yourselves from 'storm chasers' after a disaster

BBB logo

Natural disasters like storms, tornadoes, flooding and wildfires often bring out the best in people as strangers reach out to help others in need. Unfortunately, the aftermath of a crisis also brings out contractors taking advantage of those who have already been victimized.

BBB warns homeowners affected by natural disasters to beware of “storm chasers” and out-of-town contractors soliciting business. Although not all storm chasers are scammers, they may lack the proper licensing for your area, offer quick fixes, or make big promises that they will not keep.

How to avoid these scams

Do your research. Find businesses you can trust on BBB.org by looking for the Accredited Business Seal. Check your state government agency responsible for registering and/or licensing contractors. Get references from friends and relatives.

Resist high-pressure sales. Some storm chasers offer a “good deal” that you will get only if you hire the contractor on the spot. Be proactive in selecting a contractor and be cautious to sales calls on the phone or door-to-door pitches with too-good-to-be-true prices and timelines.

Be especially careful of door-to-door contractors. Many municipalities require a solicitation permit if salespeople go door-to-door. Ask for identification. Check their vehicle for a business name, phone number, and license plates for your state.

Do not sign over insurance checks to contractors. Pay the contractor’s invoice directly, preferably with a credit card, which offers additional fraud protection over other forms of payment. Do not sign any documents that give the contractor rights to your insurance claims. Be sure to read any documents or contracts carefully before signing them. If you have questions, contact your insurance company.

Be cautious of requests to pay for everything up-front. “Storm chasers” may ask for the full payment or a very large down payment before any work begins. This is a red flag. If you must pay a portion of the cost before any work begins, be sure to have a signed contract in place that outlines the payment terms.

Be wary of inspections in places you cannot see. While most contractors abide by the law, be careful allowing someone you do not know to inspect your roof, attic, crawl space, ducts, and other areas of your house you cannot see. An unethical contractor may create damage to create work.

Keep tabs on the condition of your home. This includes your roof, siding, gutters, and other exterior areas of your home. If your home is damaged by a storm, you will have a better idea of what needs to be repaired versus what a “storm chaser” tells you should be fixed.

FOR MORE INFORMATION – Visit BBB storm and natural disaster resources at BBB.org/disasters. Find a local contractor by visiting BBB.org/near-me. If you have been scammed, you can report it at BBB.org/ScamTracker.

FOR BBB INFORMATION – Visit BBB.org or call us at 330-454-9401 to look up a business, file a complaint, write a customer review, read tips, find our events, follow us on social media, and more!

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Don't fall for 'storm chasers' who come calling after a disaster