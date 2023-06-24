'No pain at all': Teachers love these $35 walking shoes — pounce while they're 50% off

The sun's out, the trees have burst into bloom, and you're hankering to get back to your walking regimen, yes? If you're looking to upgrade your shoes, you're in luck! We spotted a pair of kicks that are worth adding to your collection — the STQ Slip On Mesh Walking Shoes. And right now, you can get them for as low as $35 at Amazon when you apply the on-page coupon. That's over 50% off! (Prices vary depending on size and color.) These comfy sneaks will keep your feet happy all day long, so act fast while you can still snag 'em for a steal.

STQ Slip-On Walking Shoes

These lightweight shoes provide stability to help avoid overpronation, a sturdy heel, ample cushioning and a spacious toe box.

STQ Slip On Mesh Walking Shoes boast over 41,000 five-star ratings from verified buyers. And when reviewing the features, a podiatrist even said they align with the type of things to look for in a pair of trainers. Not to mention, they're also majorly discounted right now.

According to Dr. Suzanne Levine, founder of Millennium Podiatry in New York City, walking causes 2.5 times body-weight pressure on the foot, versus 3 to 5 times for running. Basically, more velocity equals more pressure. When buying trainers for your walks, look for stability to help avoid overpronation (which occurs when the arch of the foot collapses excessively downward or inward), a sturdy heel, lightweight construction, ample cushioning and a spacious toe box.

In addition to having all of those features, STQ Slip On Mesh Walking Shoes also include a thick sole with air cushion to help with shock absorption, and stretch to help the foot fit perfectly. Dr. Levine notes that an upper that conforms to your foot is essential — you shouldn't have to spend extra time breaking in a shoe before daily wear.

"Take into account the specific biomechanics of your foot," Dr. Levine told Yahoo Life. "More cushioning on the ball of the foot means good arch support."

The features in these walking shoes align with what a podiatrist told us to look out for in a great pair of kicks. (Photo: Amazon)

One shopper who suffers from foot pain said they're great for daily wear. "They are by far the most comfortable 'walking' shoe I've ever found," she gushed. "I have bone spurs and arthritis in one heel, and the air cushion is perfect for that. No pain at all since I've started wearing these shoes. Plus, they're really cute."

"A teacher’s BFF," says a hard-working shaper of young minds. "I am on my feet all day as a teacher. I had struggled to find a pair of shoes that provided support and comfort. These are lifesavers. I may just get them in every color!"

Another Amazon shopper called these shoes "perfect," which is quite the endorsement. "I’m standing on my feet all day as an occupational therapy student," they continued. "One of my classmates recommended the shoes to me and I’ve been in love with them ever since. So comfortable and offer so much support."

Great for all-day wear, 24 colors to choose from and they're on sale? Sounds like the sign to snag a pair of the STQ Slip On Mesh Walking Shoes at Amazon today.

