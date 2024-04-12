Seven Surprising Things About Italy's Cinque Terre

“Cinque Terre” is pronounced “chink-weh tear-eh,” but even after having lived there for a month, I’m not entirely sure I’m pronouncing it right.

This is just one of the ways this area of the world surprised me. After all, it’s now one of Italy’s most popular tourist destinations; you’d think we’d all know how to pronounce it by now.

Cinque Terre means “five lands,” and it’s the regional name for the string of five small villages — Monterosso al Mare, Vernazza, Corniglia, Manarola, and Riomaggiore — nestled in and on a series of rocky canyons and outcroppings along a rugged coastline on the Italian Riviera. But it also refers to the surrounding area, which is now a national park.

Here are all the other ways this area surprised us.

The village of Corniglia in Italy’s Cinque Terre. (Michael Jensen)

1) Its beauty somehow lives up to the hype

Over the last thirty years, the Cinque Terre has gone very big-time. These villages were even the inspiration for the fictional Italian village of Portorosso in the recent Pixar movie Luca.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

This area now includes some of the most photographed — and photogenic — spots in all of Italy.

Which meant it was hard to not come here without high expectations of incredible beauty. And in travel, high expectations often lead to vague disappointment.

I wasn’t disappointed.

The towns of the Cinque Terre are Italy at its most photogenic. (Michael Jensen)

Even though I’d seen hundreds of photographs of this area, I still found wonders everywhere I turned.

This is partly because the villages are built in such an unlikely way: up the sides of narrow valleys or perched precariously on top of rocky outcroppings. As a result, you climb over a hilltop or round a corner and — voila! — you’re facing a dramatic gorge crammed with colorful buildings.

And then see things in a different light, or look a bit closer, and see even more interesting things.

No matter the time of day, the towns of the Cinque Terre are gorgeous to look at. (Michael Jensen)

But as I said, the Cinque Terre is more than just the five villages — it also includes the stunning coastline and terraced hillsides that surround them.

The hikes between the towns of the Cinque Terre are filled with gorgeous views. (Michael Jensen)

With all these pictures, now I’ve created expectations for you. But if you ever come, I bet the Cinque Terre will still exceed them.

2) But the Cinque Terre is kind of like visiting a museum or theme park

I loved walking around the villages of the Cinque Terre — and taking pictures, obviously.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

But I didn’t necessarily fall in love with them.

I think that’s because unlike many of the other places we’ve visited in our travels, the villages of the Cinque Terre no longer feel like places where “real” people live.

It all feels like a museum or theme park. I’m sure almost every aspect of the Cinque Terre is coordinated and regulated, and it’s now all very frozen in time. The five villages are even connected by a sleek, modern train system, which is very convenient, but it makes the area feel even more like Disneyland.

Beautiful — but with a definite “theme park” vibe. (Michael Jensen)

Most of the other places we’ve lived as nomads feel very different — more like proper communities, with less charm, sure, but more randomness and chaos, and also more change. They also have more locals — from parents with babies in strollers to old folks sitting on benches shooting the breeze.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Sure, there are locals in the Cinque Terre, but they’re mostly workers catering to tourists — or subsidized farmers on display for tourists.

As for the tourists, well, there are hordes of them, disembarking from the trains and ferries, but they’re mostly interchangeable. Naturally, the locals are all kind of wary. This is not the place to come to make new local Italian friends.

Brent and I loved exploring the Cinque Terre, but we were also always happy to return to Levanto, the small town just outside the Cinque Terre where we lived for the month.

Levanto wasn’t nearly as photogenic, but it felt like a real town, with Italians of all ages talking and smoking and laughing; groups of kids going to school in the morning; and even the occasional shouting match between Italian men arguing over who knows what.

3) The hiking is incredible

The Cinque Terre is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and also became Italy’s first national park, in 1999. And like all good national parks everywhere, it’s loaded with hikes.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The most famous hike is the Verde Azzurro, or Blue Trail, which connects all five villages in four different legs. (But two of the legs are currently closed, and the other two require an access fee most of the year.)

What I didn’t expect is all the other hikes — a total of 48 different hiking trails stretching some 120 kilometers, covering almost the entire area.

No matter the way you go the views are stunning (Michael Jensen)

These hikes are not always easy. Then again, the villages are famous for being nestled in rocky canyons and separated by tall headlands. That makes for some surprisingly steep climbs and descents — and sometimes some very awkwardly spaced stone steps.

But good hikes are mostly about the journey, not the destination, and these trails offer incredible views of the park’s forests, and its terraced vineyards, and the rocky hills, and the ocean, and each of the villages of the Cinque Terre from different angles.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

And because these hikes are often so difficult, they also offer a surprising amount of satisfaction once you reach the end.

We’ve come a long way, baby! The hike to Manarola from Portovenere, which is 13 kilometers behind us and 550 meters/1804 feet below! (Michael Jensen)

We’ll have more detailed information about our favorite hikes in an upcoming newsletter.

4) The train and ferry system is amazing

Earlier, I complained that the sleek, modern trains made the Cinque Terre feel a bit like an amusement park.

That’s true, but the trains — along with the ferry system — also make getting around astonishingly easy. That’s because Trenitalia has created a line that specifically runs between Levanto and La Spezia — the towns at either end of the Cinque Terre — stopping at all five of the Cinque Terre villages along the way.

Thanks to fast and frequent trains, it's easy to move between towns. (Michael Jensen)

While the trains are more convenient, the ferry system is also worth doing because the view of the Cinque Terre from the water will give you a new appreciation for just how intricately and expertly these villages meld into their environment.

5) The Cinque Terre is crowded. Man, is it crowded.

We spent a month here in the shoulder season of October and November, but it was still really crowded, especially on sunny days.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

If it’s this crowded at that time of year, I can only imagine what it’s like in summer.

If this is a weekday in October, what must a weekend in August be like? (Michael Jensen)

There’s a theory that climate change is altering travel patterns: because summer is hotter than before, Europe’s “high season” is moving deeper into the fall, which is staying warmer longer.

But it’s also true that the Cinque Terre has been discovered, big-time. And since they’re not making any new old Italian villages, they have to cram more and more people into the same five existing ones.

6) But all this tourism kinda saved the Cinque Terre

We’ve established the Cinque Terre is popular, right? In fact, its current insane popularity might even be the result of a single travel writer — *cough* Rick Steves *cough* — who began banging on the Cinque Terre drum back in the 90s.

And if travel writers hadn’t sent these hordes of visitors flocking here, the villages would now be five sleepy, charming, beautiful Italian villages, except with no tourists, right?

The trails between the villages were very crowded, even in October. (Michael Jensen)

Wrong! The fact is, before Rick Steves brought his hordes of tourists, this area was in very rapid decline. Most of the terraced vineyards were no longer economically viable and had long since been abandoned — creating some very dangerous conditions, frankly — and locals were leaving in droves.

(7) Speaking of those terraces? They really are amazing.

The terraces on the steep hillsides of the Cinque Terre date back to the Middle Ages, when the locals painstakingly built thousands of kilometers of terraces into the hills, to grow grapes and olives — which they did very successfully, in full view of the Mediterranean sun.

Everywhere you turn there's an orchard! (Michael Jensen)

But it was incredibly difficult work, and by the end of the 20th century, the vineyards had been almost entirely abandoned.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Today the vineyards are being revitalized, but without being nearly so labor-intensive as it used to be to farm these terraces. How is it happening? It's due to a kind of “monorail” that was introduced. Metal tracks now crisscross the mountains, and farmers ride on carts, allowing easy transport of the grape and olive harvest to the roads above and below.

Simple monorails like this completely transformed harvesting grapes and olives on the Cinque Terre. (Michael Jensen)

Bottom line? The terraces are back to producing crops, and they also look incredibly beautiful again.