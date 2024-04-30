Stop this plant-killing pest: How to identify and kill spotted lanternflies

If you start seeing white spotted bugs with red wings on your travels, kill them.

The invasive species knowns as the spotted lanternfly that made it's way into New Jersey peak season is approaching.

These creepy hoppers start to appear during the nymphs stage beginning in May through July. The Spotted lanternflies are a type of plant-hopper even though they have wings, they only fly short distances. They tend to walk or hop.

Here are some ways to beat the flock that could be invading your home:

When do lanternflies hatch?

Spotted lanternflies lay their eggs in the fall and hatch in the spring. They lay their eggs on hard surfaces, such as homes, and trees laying an average of 30-50 eggs at a time.

Lanternfly life cycle

The lanternflies go through three life stages and it's physical appearance transforms throughout its life stages as it matures to adulthood: egg mass, nymphs and adults.

According to the New Jersey Department of Agriculture, and in the third, during the latter half of the summer, they become larger and more visible.

Spotted lanternfly egg cases can be difficult to spot, but important to destroy. They often meld into wooded or dirt areas with their light tan casings that oftentimes look more like a smudge of dirt. The eggs can be several inches long and an inch or two wide, according to the University of Delaware’s Cooperative Extension.

What to do when you find a spotted lanternfly eggs?

If you spot a swarm the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) recommends smashing and scraping the invasive egg masses off into a plastic bag, sealing it, and disposing of them in the municipal trash. The agency says pressure washing egg masses from hard, outdoor surfaces is an effective way of ridding them.

What do lanternflies eat?

Spotted lanternflies are an agricultural threat to plants and trees. They feed on the host plant’s sap, leading to stunted growth or even plant death. They also can affect the quality of life in the areas they invade because they congregate in large numbers. Adults tend to fly to new trees to feed in the late summer.

How to get rid of lanternflies

Residents can get a head start by finding egg masses before they hatch during late fall, winter, and early spring, when these pests are dormant in their egg mass life stage.

Adult spotted lantern flies should be killed on the spot my stepping on them. If you find a swarm on your trees or outdoor furniture the Department of Agriculture recommends contact and systemic insecticides and contacting a licensed pesticide applicator.

Can I use household products to kill spotted lantern flies?

There are some DIY ways to combat the insects:

Vinegar and diluted apple cider vinegar can be sprayed directly onto nymphs and adults.

Insecticidal Soap: A solution of insecticidal soap can be sprayed directly on the adults or on the nymphs.

Soap and Water: A homemade lantern fly spray made of liquid soap and water is another simple way to kill lanternflies.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Spotted Lanternfly NJ 2024: How to kill a spotted lanternfly