Stivers: See what Ohio has to offer this summer

National Travel and Tourism Week kicks off on May 19, and summer is just around the corner, so what better way to celebrate than by enjoying some of the best attractions Ohio has to offer? From relaxing resorts to exciting sporting events to unique sightseeing, Ohio has more to offer this summer than ever before.

Established in 1983, National Travel and Tourism Week is an annual celebration that underscores travel’s essential role in driving our nation’s economy, cultivating vibrant communities and forging connections. With visitors spending over $53 billion in Ohio every year, the state’s attractions help boost the economy while setting our sense of place. Celebrate this year’s National Travel and Tourism Week and Ohio Tourism Day on May 21 by participating with millions of other Ohioans in visiting Ohio’s amazing attractions.

Sporting Events

• The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin will take place June 3-9 this summer. Recently named one of eight PGA Tour Signature Events, this central Ohio tournament highlights the world’s best golfers as they compete on one of the most challenging courses in the country.

• The 2024 MLS All-Star Game will be in Columbus on July 24. Hosted by the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field, the event will open with an All-Star Concert with Marshmello and PinkPantheress followed by an MLS All-Star Skills Challenge.

• The Cincinnati Open will showcase the top male and female tennis players in the world at the Linder Family Tennis Center in Mason August 11-19. This year, they are unveiling two new hospitality areas and brand-new seating as part of an over $260 million renovation.

Resorts

• Canton’s Gervasi Vineyard offers great food, a luxury spa and a wine cave, providing a relaxing experience for guests. The spa includes a variety of tranquil services like manicures, pedicures, body treatments and massages, but don’t miss out on tasting Gervasi’s award-winning portfolio of wines in The Cave.

• The Grand Resort in Warren has completed its $30 million in renovations, unveiling a luxurious resort with various amenities like the adult-only Roman bath pool, wine cellar, access to the Avalon Golf and Country Club that surrounds the resort and more.

• The Sawmill Creek Resort located in Sandusky has 239 newly renovated guest rooms, indoor and outdoor pools and five onsite bars and restaurants to enjoy. The resort is set on 200 acres of woodlands that guests can explore in addition to their world-class golf course and Lake Erie marina.

Sightseeing

• Hocking Hills State Park has been named one of the world’s top places to visit due to its incredible hiking, unique caves and beautiful waterfalls. Now in its second year, the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge grants access to Ohio’s best hiking trails while providing guests with a comfortable stay.

• Located on Ohio’s South Bass Island in Lake Erie, the new Put-In-Bay Watercraft Rentals has all the accommodations for enjoying the waters surrounding the island, including a mammoth 18-inch paddle board that can hold up to 7 adults.

• The 2,000-year-old Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks were just named a UNESCO World Heritage Site and include the Great Circle Earthworks in Heath, Mound City in Chillicothe and Fort Ancient in Warren County.

Zoos

• Celebrating its 30th anniversary, The Wilds in Cumberland is offering a new “Behind-the-Scenes Safari.” It takes visitors on tours through one of the largest, most cutting-edge conservation centers in the world that’s home to countless exotic animals like cheetahs, rhinos, zebras and more.

• The award-winning Toledo Zoo welcomed a new baby elephant, Kirk, this year. Kirk was born at the zoo this past February and visitors are welcome to see him at the Tembo Trail exhibit.

Amusement Parks

• Located off the shores of Lake Erie in Sandusky, Cedar Point is known as the roller coaster capital of the world. The park features thrilling rides like Gemini, which consists of a wooden frame with a steel track and is one of the park’s oldest coasters; Millenium Force, which has consistently ranked as one of the world’s best steel coasters since its opening; and Steel Vengeance, which features almost 30 seconds of airtime, the most on any roller coaster in the world.

• Kings Island in Mason features a variety of unique rides and attractions, including its award-winning Planet Snoopy kids’ area. Both kids and parents can climb aboard the new Snoopy’s Soap Box Racers, a roller coaster that ascends a 70-foot hill, twisting and turning as riders race towards the finish line.

• The Hall of Fame Village in Canton is a sports and entertainment destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame. With attractions like the Forward Pass Ride, RedZone Ride and Spike It! Ride, the village showcases exciting attractions to be enjoyed by thrill-seekers and football-lovers alike.

Increased public and private investments in Ohio’s attractions continue to make our state one of the best places to live and to visit. Whether it’s a relaxing weekend getaway or an adrenaline-filled roller coaster ride, Ohio has more exciting attractions offered this summer than ever before.

Steve Stivers is the President & CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Stivers: Ohio has more to offer this summer than ever before.