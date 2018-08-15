'Still got it': Angie Harmon celebrates 46th birthday with gorgeous bikini photos

Angie Harmon has found the perfect way to celebrate turning 46 years old: shamelessly stunning bikini photos.

The actress celebrated her Aug. 10 birthday with a trip to the beach in the company of friends and her boyfriend, actor Greg Vaughan. Judging by Instagram, the mom of three spent most of the trip in her bikini — and we don’t blame her.





Dubbing herself “She-Hulk” — a role she’s been very vocal about wanting to play — Harmon showed off her toned and tanned figure in a series of bikinis featuring dark, solid bottoms and printed tops.





Not surprisingly, her fans have gone wild over the youthful snapshots.

“What a beautiful picture of a truly beautiful woman,” one wrote. “Made my day.”

“My god,” read another comment. “Still a knockout.”

“I mean… who has a body like that?????” a commenter added.

“Still got it,” another fan remarked, while one follower said that Harmon’s photo “could be the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.”

A smitten Vaughan, meanwhile, posted his own tribute to his real-life leading lady. The Days of Our Lives star also shared photos of the couple cuddling on the beach.





We could think of worse ways to spend a birthday…

