Steven Tyler and his girlfriend both wear white dresses to Italy gala

At 69 years old, he's still able to surprise us!

Steven Tyler donned a white wrap dress in Italy on Sunday, coordinating quite well with his girlfriend, who also wore a white enseble. The Aerosmith frontman paired the cinched shirtdress with dark pants and black shoes -- and the unbuttoned neckline showcased a collection of ethereal necklaces.

With dark wavy hair and model-esque confidence, we almost didn't notice Tyler's girlfriend, 28-year-old Aimee Preston, by his side for the Celebrity Fight Night event. Both wore their long hair in loose tousled waves.

Preston is Tyler's personal assistant, according to a Page Six report. Interestingly, upon first graduating from college, she worked for none other than the Trump family as a personal assistant within the Trump Organization. She also used to be Victoria Beckham's assistant, but she was let go.

At 28, Preston is more than a decade younger than Tyler's daughter Liv and a few years younger than daughter Mia. She is the same age as daughter Chelsea.

