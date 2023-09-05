This Is What The Stereotypical 18, 30, And 50-Year-Old Looked Like In Each Decade From The Last 100 Years

Disclaimer: the following images were created using generative AI image models for the sake of entertainment and curiosity. The images also reveal the biases and stereotypes that currently exist within AI models and are not meant to be seen as accurate or full depictions of human experience.

Spencer Althouse

This is what the average 18-year-old looked like in the 1920s:

An 18-year-old boy in the 1920s with a newspaper hat and old outfit

This is what the average 30-year-old looked like in the 1920s:

A 30-year-old Black woman and man at the bar in the 1920s

And this is what the average 50-year-old looked like in the 1920s:

A man in a suit in the 1920s

Spencer Althouse

This is what the average 18-year-old looked like in the 1930s:

A young woman at a school dance in the 1930s

This is what the average 30-year-old looked like in the 1930s:

A 30-year-old woman in the 1930s

And this is what the average 50-year-old looked like in the 1930s:

A 50-year-old Black man in a bar in the 1930s

Spencer Althouse

This is what the average 18-year-old looked like in the 1940s:

A young woman working at a factory in the '40s

This is what the average 30-year-old looked like in the 1940s:

A Black Tuskegee pilot in the 1940s

And this is what the average 50-year-old looked like in the 1940s:

An Asian woman in her 50s in NYC in the 1940s

Spencer Althouse

This is what the average 18-year-old looked like in the 1950s:

A young couple in the 1950s at a sock hop

This is what the average 30-year-old looked like in the 1950s:

A group of hispanic women in the 1950s

And this is what the average 50-year-old looked like in the 1950s:

A man in his 50s next to his car

Spencer Althouse

This is what the average 18-year-old looked like in the 1960s:

A young woman at a diner in the 1960s

This is what the average 30-year-old looked like in the 1960s:

A group of airline stewardesses in the 1960s

And this is what the average 50-year-old looked like in the 1960s:

A man in a dress shirt in a city in the 1960s

Spencer Althouse

This is what the average 18-year-old looked like in the 1970s:

A young couple at a music festival in the 1970s

This is what the average 30-year-old looked like in the 1970s:

A man at a disco in the 1970s

And this is what the average 50-year-old looked like in the 1970s:

A woman in her 50s in the 1970s in her home

Spencer Althouse

This is what the average 18-year-old looked like in the 1980s:

A group of teens at the mall in colorful '80s fashion

This is what the average 30-year-old looked like in the 1980s:

A Black couple in the 1980s

And this is what the average 50-year-old looked like in the 1980s:

A businessman in the 1980s

Spencer Althouse

This is what the average 18-year-old looked like in the 1990s:

Two teens at a record store in the 1990s

This is what the average 30-year-old looked like in the 1990s:

A woman at a fast-food restaurant in the 1990s

And this is what the average 50-year-old looked like in the 1990s:

A 50-year-old couple at a mall in the 1990s

Spencer Althouse

This is what the average 18-year-old looked like in the 2000s:

An 18-year-old boy in school with frosted tips

This is what the average 30-year-old looked like in the 2000s:

A couple walking down the street in the late 2000s

And this is what the average 50-year-old looked like in the 2000s:

An older couple in the 2000s

Spencer Althouse

This is what the average 18-year-old looked like in the 2010s:

Two 18-year-old women dressed in 2010s fashion

This is what the average 30-year-old looked like in the 2010s:

A guy with a man-bun in the 2010s

And this is what the average 50-year-old looked like in the 2010s:

An older woman in a colorful outfit

Spencer Althouse

This is what the average 18-year-old looks like in the 2020s:

An 18-year-old in the city on his phone

This is what the average 30-year-old looks like in the 2020s:

Two 30-year-olds in the 2020s

Finally, this is what the average 50-year-old looks like in the 2020s:

Two queer men on a date in the 2020s