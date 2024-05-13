Follow these steps to save at Meijer's new Alliance, North Canton stores

After years of speculation, rumors and construction, residents in the Alliance and North Canton areas will be able to shop in Meijer stores starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The stores are set up exactly the same, with two customer entry doors facing their giant parking lots. One side will take shoppers into the “home” side, which includes the store’s pharmacy, health and beauty products, seasonal department and a large pet department. The linen and kitchen goods sections are nearby.

Entering through the doors on the “fresh” side will take shoppers into the fruits and vegetables area to the right, and floral department to the left. Also in that general area are the store’s meat and deli areas, including a deli service counter. Hot items, such as fried chicken and rotisserie chickens, are displayed here, as well.

Across the aisle from the meat area is the fresh bakery, offering cakes, doughnuts, cookies and many other items baked fresh on-site beginning each day at 3 a.m.

Next to the bakery are the dairy and frozen food areas. Don’t miss the large Purple Cow Ice Cream displays. The 60-year-old brand is sold exclusively by Meijer, and is offered in a variety of sizes from tiny single-serve containers to pints to five-gallon buckets perfect for parties.

Because it is a full-service grocery store in addition to a retail store with clothing, shoes, pet products and a complete home goods department, you’ll follow the main aisles to find just what you need.

Here are some tips for shopping at Meijer. We’ll help you navigate the store and save some money at the same time.

The home screen of the Meijer app displays specials and also points out items shoppers regularly purchase that are on sale at any given time.

Download the mPerks app

Meijer will push its mPerks app to its new customers, and there’s a good reason you should listen. Meijer’s app is much like those at grocery stores like Giant Eagle, which require shoppers to use the app to get sale prices and special offers. We’re used to being tracked, and since this will save you some serious coin, it’s worth the effort to add it to your smartphone.

There’s a section with coupons for a large variety of products, from food and soda to cleaning items and health products. Clip the coupon in the app, then show your mPerks barcode to the cashier, and you’ll get a discount.

When Meijer shoppers search for coupons on the app, it also will display special offers under a tab at the top. Coupons shoppers have reserved will show up in the "clipped" section under the same section of the app.

Use of the mPerks app will earn additional discounts that come via mail once you complete your profile on the app. Coupons that you clip will be sent home, and discounts accessed via QR codes will be offered. These coupons are likely to be tailored to your purchases.

Using mPerks also will help save cash at the checkout. Shoppers using mPerks will earn 10 points for every $1 they spend, and as they earn, they’ll be able to redeem the points to claim offers such as products or cash savings.

The app also has rewards shoppers can claim by purchasing specific amounts of different products. Currently, shoppers can earn 3,000 points for spending $25 in the deli department. Check your mPerks app to find different options and their expiration dates.

Those who use the Meijer gas stations in North Canton or Jackson Township will find different offers that are only available at convenience stores. mPerks coupons also are offered in three types. There are some for stores only, some for those who order their groceries online, and those that can be used only in the gas stations. Select carefully on your app.

Meijer shoppers will find current advertisements and also the ones that start soon under the "weekly ad" section in the app.

Know your sale dates

Meijer’s ads run Sunday through Saturday, but the store also has more than one ad running at a time. Find all the current ads, plus the ones starting next, under the “Weekly Ad” tab on the app.

Do they have it?

Look up items on the mPerks app and if you select the store where you plan to shop, you’ll find out whether the items are in stock. This is particularly helpful when you notice that on the app’s home page, mPerks highlights items you’ve previously purchased, and sale items, along with their prices. If they’re grayed out, that means they’re out of stock.

Where is that item?

If you’re not sure where to find a grocery item, you can enter the name of it, or even the type of product, and hit “search,” and the app will tell you precisely where it is on the shelves. It will give you the aisle number, tell you whether it’s side A or B, and then give you a section number to locate on the shelf. A pro tip: ask for some help from the folks you see doing online order fulfillment, or who look like they might be Door Dash shoppers.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: How to save at new Meijer stores in Alliance, North Canton