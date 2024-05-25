Step into the Steampunk universe in Jackson Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Dust off your swimsuit and picnic basket this Memorial Day–but don’t forget to bring along your vintage aviator goggles and top hat, too.

Steampunk fans are gathering in Jackson this Saturday for Steampunk on the Bricks. It’s all going on from 2-10 p.m. at ART 634, which is at 634 N. Mechanic Street.

There’s an art show, shopping, and there’s food and beverages including Tiki Sam’s Pizza, Junk Yard Dog To Go and Red Tricycle Ice Cream Company.

The aim of Steampunk on the Bricks is “to showcase the artistry and talent within Michigan’s steampunk community.”

Steampunk is a style revolving around the Steampunk subgenre of science fiction that incorporates retro-futuristic technology and the aesthetic of–but not only–19th-century industrial, steam-powered machinery.

“Step into a world where the elegance of Victorian-era style collides with the ingenuity of an imagined future!” organizers said on the event website.

