Staying Busy and Keeping Calm! See Your Horoscope Forecast for May 19 Through May 25

The horoscope forecast for May 19 – 25.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus and the Sun in your money zone can send cash your way. But Venus is the temptress, so avoid impulsive spending.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Lucky planet Jupiter is now in your sign — make a wish! Great things are on the horizon; get ready for opportunities to cross your path.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

To stay productive, be flexible with your time. There is so much going on right now and with careful time management, you can do it all!

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Friends in business can help you get ahead, Leo. When it concerns money, use your natural negotiation skills to get a deal set.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Family affairs may need your input, but be prepared to compromise. With love, say what’s on your mind, but be diplomatic.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

To win in life, be both an idealist and a realist. Set small goals of achievement as you reach for the stars. Love is passionate!

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Mars pushes you to do more than humanly possible — take breaks to avoid burnout. A long chat with a loved one brings you closer.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

A talk at home can present new options. If a friend puts pressure on you, avoid contact. Run your own race at your own speed, Sag.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Social and business connections set you on the path of your deepest desires for both work and love. Visualize what you want!

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

A discussion with family around money can set things in place so it is more favorable for your future. Romance is coming your way.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

If your work and home life clash, engage in a discussion to clear the air. A change of plans can be beneficial.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

If you are waiting on a money decision, news can come through at any moment. Get ready to negotiate for the best outcome.