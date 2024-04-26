When to start watering your lawn and garden

DENVER (KDVR) — Spring planting can be a challenge in Colorado because of severe weather followed by hot, sunny days.

Denver Water told FOX31 that the average yearly last freeze date in Denver is May 5, according to the National Weather Service. Over the last 10 years, the average freeze date has landed on May 11.

These Colorado areas get the worst hail

Forbes reports homeowners spent between $2,000 and $13,000 on landscaping in 2023, depending on property size. FOX31 visited City Floral Garden Center, where homeowners were searching for plants, flowers, trees and items needed for lawn care.

Give your yard a healthy start

Expert Christine Hise told the Problem Solvers that now is the time to give your summer yard a healthy start. Check your lawn’s moisture balance, address dry spots, get oxygen to the roots by aerating and choose the right fertilizer.

“We recommend using a fertilizer that has some iron in it and get it kind of strong and going for the spring season,” Hise said.

When you should water

Denver Water told the Problem Solvers you should make sure the weather is consistently warm before turning on automatic sprinklers. Use a hose to water before then.

Overwatering can slow the growth of your lawn and garden.

“If you water every day, the roots don’t feel the need to grow, and so they stay very shallow. So we want to water a little on the lighter side — so every other day or three times a week is sufficient, especially during this time of year when we’re not in that summer heat yet,” Hise said.

When are columbines at peak bloom in Colorado?

The same goes for crabapple and redbud trees blooming across the metro area.

“You don’t want the new buds that they’re pushing to dry up in heavy weather,” Hise said.

Denver Water’s annual summer watering rules begin May 1 and last until Oct. 1.

Check for damage, and take care if it snows

Inspect your evergreens for winter damage. If cold weather hits the area, make sure to brush snow off branches and shrubs.

“The wet snow that we had recently — you know, that damaged a lot of trees. Around this time, we have a lot of people coming in now saying the limbs have split on their trees,” Hise said.

FOX31 Newsletters: Sign up for weather alerts from the Pinpoint Weather team

Sensitive plants should be covered or brought inside before severe weather occurs.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.