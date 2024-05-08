Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive this weekend across the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The National Association of Letter Carriers 32nd Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is scheduled for this weekend.

This year’s event, set for Saturday, aims to collect more than 100,000 pounds of food for thousands across the Gulf Coast.

“We are grateful to the NALC and our community for their support through this annual food drive. As our largest single food drive of the year, Stamp Out Hunger is deeply impactful for our one in six neighbors, including one in five children along the central Gulf Coast who face the challenge of hunger,” Feeding the Gulf Coast President and CEO Michael Ledger said.

“Partnerships and community support like this food drive made it possible for Feeding the Gulf Coast to distribute more than 30 million meals in 2023. As we continue to see an increase in hardworking families and individuals, children, and seniors facing hunger, we are hopeful there will be strong community support this year.”

Letter carriers will deliver donation bags leading up to Saturday, but you can use any grocery bag.

You can place non-perishable food item donations in a bag outside your mailbox on Saturday morning.

The most needed items include canned meats such as tuna and chicken, canned vegetables, canned fruits, canned and boxed meals such as soup and mac and cheese, canned or dried beans or peas, peanut butter, jelly, pasta, rice, cereal and breakfast items.

Those looking to donate should not give items that are in glass containers, items that have been opened and homemade items.

