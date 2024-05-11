St. Mark's to host seminar on downsizing

May 10—St. Mark's Living, along with Jonah Van Proosdy, will be presenting a special seminar from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 16 called A Smooth Move.

The senior will focus on downsizing during a move and will feature insights on:

—How to begin sorting and downsizing

—Re-homing unneeded items

—Downsizing and moving tips.

Van Proosdy, a downsizing and moving expert, has been serving seniors in the Twin Cities and southeast Minnesota since 2006 with downsizing, move planning, packing, transfer, unpacking, organizing and storage.

The event will be held in the St. Mark's Chapel and refreshments will be provided.

To RSVP or ot learn more, contact Micky Clark at MickyClark@ecumen.org or by calling 1-507-434-7234,