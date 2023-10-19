Here's What Fans Can Expect from ‘Squid Game’ Season Two

PureWow Editors select every item that appears on this page,, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story You can learn more about that process here. Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

*Warning: Season one spoilers ahead*

Calling all Squid Game fans: We haven’t seen the last of Gi-hun.

The survival drama, which follows a group of players competing in deadly children's games for a cash prize, became Netflix's most-watched show debut, drawing in 111 million viewers in its first month alone. And now, the series boasts several accolades, including six Emmy Awards, three SAG Awards and a Golden Globe.

Considering season one's massive success, it's no surprise the show creators have already confirmed Squid Game season two. Here's what we know so far—including what fans can expect in terms of the cast and plot. As for the release date? Netflix still hasn't confirmed this yet.

1. When Was Squid Game Season Two Confirmed?

In November 2021, during a special screening of the series in Los Angeles, director Hwang Dong-hyuk announced that a second installment is in the works.

Hwang told the Associated Press, “There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So, I almost feel like you leave us no choice! But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently.”

Although things were only in the preliminary stages, Hwang promised that Gi-hun would return and "do something for the world." But what does this mean? This brings us to our next question...

2. Does Squid Game Season Two Have a Release Date?

Unfortunately, a release date hasn't been confirmed yet.

While speaking with Vanity Fair in 2022, Hwang originally hinted that the second season of Squid Game will likely drop towards the end of 2023 or early 2024. But since the first table read occurred in June 2023 and production was likely affected by the strikes, it's likely that fans will probably have to wait until later in 2024 to see Squid Game season two.

On Instagram, the show's official account offered a rare glimpse of the new cast reviewing their lines and wrote, "Peep some new faces at the table reading of Squid Game Season 2: Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Jo Yu-ri, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, and Lee Jin-uk. #SquidGame2."

3. Is There a Trailer for Squid Game Season Two?

There's no full-length trailer just yet, but Netflix did treat fans to a short teaser in June 2022. The five-second clip, which features a close-up of the animatronic doll from season one, was posted on the official Squid Game Instagram account. The caption read, “On your marks. Get set. Greenlight. Squid Game continues, only on Netflix. #SquidGameS2.”

It's worth noting that Netflix released the first trailer for season one in August 2021—about a month before the full season dropped. So, it's likely that the trailer for season two will drop closer to the premiere date.

4. What Will Squid Game Season Two Be About?

A Quick Recap:

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Hwang revealed his plans to pick up where season one left off. In case you need a refresher, the first installment follows Gi-hun's harrowing journey to victory as he competes in the games. Meanwhile, Hwang Jun-ho, a South Korean detective, infiltrates the island where the games occur by posing as an employee. However, he's shocked to learn that his missing brother has been spearheading the entire operation all along.

Hwang's Plans for Season 2:

Naturally, fans have been theorizing about potential plot twists for season two—like the possibility of Oh Il-nam (AKA Player 001) being Gi-hun's biological father. But Hwang doesn't intend to address those theories. Rather, he plans to drive the plot forward by focusing on Gi-hun's next steps. He said, "I’ve seen many reactions from people about the show, but I don’t want to make season two as a response to those reactions. The philosophies I put in season one all naturally extend to season two."

Hwang continued, "Instead of trying to meet the expectations of viewers, I just thought about the last moment when Gi-hun turned away from boarding the plane, and I thought about what he will do next. There will naturally be a flow of events that will lead all the way to the end of the season. I can’t share any details yet, but you know that Seong Gi-hun has become a totally new person by the end of season one, so season two is going to be about what that new Gi-hun is going to do and how things will unfold with this new kind of character."

His Thoughts on Supporting Characters:

In another interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hwang also mentioned that season two will further the backstories of characters who are involved in the games. He said: "I’d like to explore that storyline—what is going on between those two brothers? And then I could also go into the story of that recruiter in the suit who plays the game of ddakji with Gi-hun and gives him the card in the first episode. And, of course, we could go with Gi-hun’s story as he turns back, and explore more about how he’s going to navigate through his reckoning with the people who are designing the games."

5. Who Is in the Cast of Squid Game Season Two?

In June, Netflix released a cast announcement video, confirming that fans will see some familiar faces and a few fresh, new players.

Who's Returning from Season One?

Returning cast members include Lee Jung-jae (Seong Gi-hun), Lee Byung-hun (Front Man), Wi Ha-joon (Hwang Jun ho) and Gong Yoo (Recruiter).

Who Are the Newcomers?

Joining the cast are Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-geun. Their characters have yet to be revealed, but the cast announcement video suggests they will portray new contestants.

6. Will There Be a Squid Game Season Three?

Squid Game season three has not been confirmed—but that isn't stopping Hwang from thinking ahead.

In December 2021, during an interview with the Korean Times, the director shared that he already had plans for a third season. "I’m in talks with Netflix over season two as well as season three," he said. "We will come to a conclusion any time soon."

Here's hoping we get to see more of Gi-hun in season three.

