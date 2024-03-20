Spring savings alert: Get a Sam's Club annual memberships for just $25 — that's 50% off
Regularly priced at $50, you can can save big right now on a Sam's Club annual membership and score access to the retailer's best bulk buys!
Shopping at a wholesale club is a great way to save money year-round on everything from groceries to TVs, but you'll have to pony up money ahead of time to join the exclusive retailer. Well, we're here to let you in on a little secret: Sam's Club is currently offering its annual membership for just $25. That's an impressive 50% off! If you've been on the fence about joining Sam's Club, now's the time to take the plunge — just think about all the savings you'll score on spring essentials like patio furniture, grills, Easter treats and more.
As a Sam's Club member, you'll get access to thrifty bulk buys (hello, paper towels and toilet paper!) and exclusive discounts on everything from furniture to electronics. Plus, just in time for spring, you can also save big on the membership itself.
This massive promotion is for the Club membership, which typically costs $50 for the year. Trust us when we say it should be at the top of your list of spring deals to take advantage of this week. Even if you only shop at Sam's Club once per month, the perks of the membership are worth way more than $25. For about the cost of dinner, you can earn huge savings for an entire year.!
In case you're not familiar with what a Sam's Club membership gives you, here's a rundown:
Extra savings on already-low members-only prices
Bonus offers on dining, shopping and more
Members-only savings on fuel
Same-day delivery
Sam's cash back when you use a Sam's Club Mastercard
Free flat-tire repair, battery testing and wiper-blade installation
Complimentary membership to share with someone in your household
Discounts on add-on memberships
Sam's Club is one of our favorite places to stock up on grocery and pantry staples (think cereal, canned soups, oil and condiments) as well as household essentials like paper goods and laundry supplies. The retailer also has impressive members-only deals on kitchen appliances, electronics, furniture, beauty products, toys, outdoor gear and more. You can buy on Sam's Club's website or use the finder tool to find a store near you.
If you're interested in the Plus membership, which is discounted from $110 to $70, you'll get everything mentioned above, along with Sam's Cash for Plus — that's 2% back on in-club purchases — free shipping, free curbside pickup, early shopping, pharmacy savings and optometry savings.
Tempted? Well, you should be. This unreal deal ends March 31, so act fast before you're back to paying full price.
People, this is basically free money: Don't miss your chance to sign up for a Sam's Club membership while it's discounted by 50%. This amazing deal only runs through March 31, so don't wait.
Once you've purchased a Sam's Club membership, you'll have access to bargains on tons of household essentials both online and in the store. We're talking discounts on everything from paper towels and toilet paper to pantry staples like olive oil, oatmeal and soup. Not sure where to start? Read on for some of the best bulk buys you can score right now at Sam's Club.
Paper towels won't go out of style or spoil, so why not buy in bulk! For just $20, you'll get 15 mega rolls of this fast-absorbing style — that's approximately 2,200 sheets.
It's practically unheard of to score a three-pack of Lysol disinfectant spray for $16. For just over $5 per bottle, you can sanitize surfaces and furniture, and keep your family germ-free this spring.
Planning a spring picnic? You'll need to keep all those sandwiches, chips and cookies fresh — this jumbo package of sandwich bags will do the trick.
With barbecue season on the horizon, stocking your fridge with condiment essentials is key. Our top pick: These 44-ounce bottles of the red stuff are only $3 a pop and will have your burgers tasting delicious all season long.
A daily cup of joe at Starbucks costs a pretty penny, but not if you use these medium roast coffee pods in your Keurig. Each cup will only set you back $2 — what a steal.
Your Spring Sales Shopping Guide: Spring sales are in the air, headlined by Amazon’s Big Spring sale event. Our expert editors are curating all the best spring sales right here. Follow Engadget to shop the best tech deals from Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, hear from Autoblog's car experts on the best spring auto deals on Amazon and find spring sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.
Read more about how we review products and deals: Our deal-hunting team of writers, editors and testers around the country are all seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years of experience. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only feature deals we believe will save you money.