Spring savings alert: Get a Sam's Club annual memberships for just $25 — that's 50% off

Shopping at a wholesale club is a great way to save money year-round on everything from groceries to TVs, but you'll have to pony up money ahead of time to join the exclusive retailer. Well, we're here to let you in on a little secret: Sam's Club is currently offering its annual membership for just $25. That's an impressive 50% off! If you've been on the fence about joining Sam's Club, now's the time to take the plunge — just think about all the savings you'll score on spring essentials like patio furniture, grills, Easter treats and more.

This massive promotion is for the Club membership, which typically costs $50 for the year. Trust us when we say it should be at the top of your list of spring deals to take advantage of this week. Even if you only shop at Sam's Club once per month, the perks of the membership are worth way more than $25. For about the cost of dinner, you can earn huge savings for an entire year.!

In case you're not familiar with what a Sam's Club membership gives you, here's a rundown:

Extra savings on already-low members-only prices

Bonus offers on dining, shopping and more

Members-only savings on fuel

Same-day delivery

Sam's cash back when you use a Sam's Club Mastercard

Free flat-tire repair, battery testing and wiper-blade installation

Complimentary membership to share with someone in your household

Discounts on add-on memberships

Grab those shopping bags! You're about to save a lot of money and time. (Sam's Club)

Sam's Club is one of our favorite places to stock up on grocery and pantry staples (think cereal, canned soups, oil and condiments) as well as household essentials like paper goods and laundry supplies. The retailer also has impressive members-only deals on kitchen appliances, electronics, furniture, beauty products, toys, outdoor gear and more. You can buy on Sam's Club's website or use the finder tool to find a store near you.

If there's one club you definitely want to be a part of, it's Sam's Club. (Sam's Club)

If you're interested in the Plus membership, which is discounted from $110 to $70, you'll get everything mentioned above, along with Sam's Cash for Plus — that's 2% back on in-club purchases — free shipping, free curbside pickup, early shopping, pharmacy savings and optometry savings.

Tempted? Well, you should be. This unreal deal ends March 31, so act fast before you're back to paying full price.

Once you've purchased a Sam's Club membership, you'll have access to bargains on tons of household essentials both online and in the store. We're talking discounts on everything from paper towels and toilet paper to pantry staples like olive oil, oatmeal and soup. Not sure where to start? Read on for some of the best bulk buys you can score right now at Sam's Club.

Sam's Club Lysol Disinfectant Spray, 3-Pack $16 It's practically unheard of to score a three-pack of Lysol disinfectant spray for $16. For just over $5 per bottle, you can sanitize surfaces and furniture, and keep your family germ-free this spring. $16 at Sam's Club

Sam's Club Heinz Original Tomato Ketchup, 3-Pack $9 With barbecue season on the horizon, stocking your fridge with condiment essentials is key. Our top pick: These 44-ounce bottles of the red stuff are only $3 a pop and will have your burgers tasting delicious all season long. $9 at Sam's Club

