Spring into Girl Scouts event set for Thursday in Mansfield

The Mansfield office of the Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland will hold a Spring into Girl Scouts expo 6-7 p.m. Thursday at Malabar Intermediate School, 205 W. Cook Road. The event, held in the cafeteria, will feature hands-on activities and crafts attendees will be able to create and take home.

Stations will include bird feeders, friendship bracelets, soft archery, a photo booth, paperclip charms for books and journals, DYI pencil crafts and music.

Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland is a non-profit organization which serves girls and adults volunteers in 30 counties throughout the state of Ohio including Ashland, Crawford, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Wayne and Wyandot.

The expo also will offer an chance to explore what Girl Scouts has to offer, including camp and troop opportunities.

