Spring in bloom at annual plant sale at Taylor County Expo Center
The Big Country Master Gardeners are holding their annual Spring Plant Sale in the Modern Living Mall at the Taylor County Expo Center. The online portion of the sale closes at noon on Friday while the in-person sale begins Saturday morning at 8 a.m. and closes at 1 p.m.
The group will also hold a program at the Abilene Public Library's Main Branch from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday in the basement. The topic will be Big Country plants.
You can learn more about the sale and the group by visiting them at bcmgtx.org or at their Facebook page.
This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Spring in bloom at annual plant sale at Taylor County Expo Center