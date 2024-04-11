Spring in bloom at annual plant sale at Taylor County Expo Center

The Big Country Master Gardeners are holding their annual Spring Plant Sale in the Modern Living Mall at the Taylor County Expo Center. The online portion of the sale closes at noon on Friday while the in-person sale begins Saturday morning at 8 a.m. and closes at 1 p.m.

Natasha Henderson carries a flat of geraniums to a table as the Big Country Master Gardeners hold their annual Spring Plant Sale Wednesday.

The group will also hold a program at the Abilene Public Library's Main Branch from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday in the basement. The topic will be Big Country plants.

A Jerusalem Sage stands amid other plants at the Big Country Master Gardeners Spring Plant Sale Wednesday.

You can learn more about the sale and the group by visiting them at bcmgtx.org or at their Facebook page.

