Spiritual life highlights: April 30, 2024

NORTHEAST OREGON — Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are encouraged to fast for 24 hours (two meals) on Sunday, May 5. Following the blessing and passing of the bread and water, Sacrament service attendees will have the opportunities to stand and bear their testimony to the congregation. Donations (fast offerings) are then used to help the less fortunate. Sunday School classes will meet during the second hour of services.

A virtual worldwide devotional for young adults will be available for viewing on May 5 at 5 p.m. (PDT). Elder Carlos Godoy of the Seventy and his wife, Monica, will share messages specifically for young adults ages 18 to 30.

The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of April 29 is based on Mosiah 4-6, which is found in the Book of Mormon and covers the powerful sermons taught by King Benjamin about 125 B.C.

At Faith Lutheran Church in La Grande, the service on Sunday, May 5, begins at 10 a.m. The sermon will expound upon John 15:9-17. This reading is full of God's love for humanity through Jesus Christ. Jesus in these verses commands us to "love one another as I have loved you." We are to receive revealed knowledge on the patient and gentle love of Jesus as well as the assertive and tough love of Jesus to guide our paths.

Following the Divine Service will be Faith's First Sunday potluck followed by a meeting of the Elders.

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in La Grande on Sunday, May 5, will celebrate Morning Prayer with Deacon Linda Hale. The service begins at 10 a.m. Fellowship immediately after worship in the church hall.

A week of activities to choose from are planned at the La Grande First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). On Wednesday, May 1, the Christian Women's Fellowship group will have a meeting and potluck. On May 7 beginning at 10 a.m. there will be a clean-up day and lunch at Cove Camp

On Sunday, May 5, adult Bible study is offered at 9 a.m. Worship is at 10:30 a.m., followed by a potluck and a Week of Compassion speaker.

Bible studies throughout the week include Mighty Meon at Mondays at 11 a.m., Bible Sleuth on Mondays at 4 p.m. and a Homemakers group at 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays.