Six Cycling-Related Charities To Support on Giving Tuesday

It's the time of year that many of us find ways to give to support charities and non-profits dedicated to causes we care about. Here at Bicycling, one of those causes is supporting cycling in all its forms. Here are some of our favorite cycling-related charities that could use some support on this Giving Tuesday.



High Fives Foundation

The High Fives Foundation is a non-profit with a focus on preventing life-changing injuries and providing resources and hope if they happen. The foundation has been running since 2009, and had a successful summer this year, hosting more than 40 adaptive bike camps that immerse athletes with life-changing injuries in nature, with riding on over 55 trails at four different locations across America.

These adaptive bike camps provide the equipment, guidance, and community that make it possible for athletes to get on the trail. Nick Harris, a High Fives athlete said, “The amount of freedom I felt being able to rip on a bike again is truly indescribable. I no longer felt any limitations of my disability.”



Silver Stallion Bicycle and Coffee Works

The Silver Stallion Bicycle and Coffee Works is an organization created in 2018 on the Navajo Nation to educate and empower youth and young adults in the bicycle mechanic and specialty coffee service industries.

They have established 13 Outride Riding 4 Focus middle school mountain bike P.E. programs in the region, and started the Gallup and Diné Composite NICA cross-country XC mountain bike team.

They’ve also partnered with Durango Devo to establish a DEVO/CLUB Rides program with Gallup McKinley County Schools, now taking place at 4 middle schools on the Navajo Nation (Thoreau, Crownpoint, Tohatchi, Navajo).

And during the COVID-19 pandemic, they established “Big Blue,” the mobile ride center truck, which provides free bike repair events, Park Tool School Education and Free Bikes 4 Kidz distribution in remote communities throughout the Navajo Nation.

Bahati Foundation



Based in Los Angeles, the Bahati Foundation believes in the transformative power of Play Equity – the notion that every young person deserves access to sports and play opportunities, regardless of their background, zip code, gender, or socioeconomic status. To that end, they provide underrepresented youth with the means to engage in sports and play that can shape their futures.

Founder and chairman Rahsaan Bahati says, “Being a product of schools in Compton and Los Angeles, I realize that inner-city students face a huge lack of resources and access to educational opportunities. I have a deep passion for GiveBACK, which is at the core of our foundation’s mission. We seek to inspire, motivate and engage youth through cycling and other outreach opportunities. We can make a difference and exceed our mission with your support.”

RIDE



RIDE advocates for the human rights, equality, respect, representation, privacy, and dignity of the LGBTQIA+ community within sport and outdoor industries.

For RIDE, Diversity, Equality and Inclusion (DEI) are not just words to describe policies and regulations that corporate HR departments and social justice warriors use regularly. DEI means embracing different people and their communities, and RIDE is bridging the diverse parts of the athletic and business communities.

Founder Molly Cameron says, “I am doing this work so those that come after me can simply be themselves without facing the discrimination that I dealt with over three decades in sport and business. Let me take the heat now so that others don’t have to.”

Ride for Racial Justice



Ride for Racial Justice exists to ensure access to resources, education, and community for Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) cyclists and to dismantle systemic racism so that everyone can feel safe, free, and empowered to ride a bicycle.

They organize free rides to build communities around the joy and freedom of the bicycle. They also encourage attendees to have tough conversations, and to build solidarity and allyship for the BIPOC community.

Marcus Robinson, Ride for Racial Justice Co-Founder, says, “The modern day movement for racial justice has garnered national and international support through powerful protests and demonstrations. Yet now is the time for a strategic push for lasting change in cycling through our mission—changing social norms with government and industry policies, while advocating for education and greater representation.”

1% for the Planet



1% for the Planet is a nonprofit organization aimed at pushing businesses towards marginal gains: One percent of annual revenue to environmental causes. Today several cycling brands have pledged to donate 1% annually. Not only is it a great idea to donate to 1% for the planet yourself, it’s also smart to spend money on brands that support the cause.

Velocio Apparel became the first cycling apparel brand to join the collection of businesses aimed at bettering the environment back in 2017. Bivo Bottles also donates 1%, as does Ornot cycling apparel, Café du Cycliste, and Craft Cadence



