Spike Apple Cider With Salted Caramel Whiskey For A Burst Of Flavor

What's better than a hot and tasty drink to sip on near a warm fire? Apple cider, especially when it's served nice and hot, is one of the best drinks to enjoy in the wintertime. The only thing that could make apple cider even better — at least, for all the adults in the house — is giving it a boozy kick.

The perfect liquor to add to apple cider? Salted caramel whiskey, which features the traditional whiskey flavor notes of vanilla and oak but with an infusion of creamy, sweet, and salty caramel. Many spiked apple ciders already include whiskey -- such as Tasting Table's boozy apple cider recipe -- and the salted caramel version will kick it up a notch, adding more depth of flavor. The combo makes for a velvety sweet and indulgent treat to have at any time of the day. Once you've tried and loved apple cider spiked with salted caramel whiskey, you may be wondering if you can use the flavored whiskey to upgrade other whiskey-based drinks. Luckily, the answer is yes.

Read more: The 40 Absolute Best Cocktails That Feature Only 2 Ingredients

Other Drinks To Make With Salted Caramel Whiskey

Hot toddy with lemon and cinnamon - Bhofack2/Getty Images

You can essentially swap out regular whiskey for the salted caramel version in any whiskey-based cocktail to transform it into a seasonal drink — just keep in mind that the switch-up will make the drink a little sweeter than usual. One whiskey-based drink that will thrive with the salted caramel flavor is a warm and cozy hot toddy. The hot toddy is already one of the coziest drinks out there and, by using salted caramel whiskey, it becomes even more of a holiday drink — one that you'll be dying to have after dinner for a nightcap.

You can also use the salted caramel whiskey in a classic frothy whiskey sour. The sweetness of the caramel will perfectly balance out the sour notes in the cocktail. Finally, there's another holiday drink besides cider that is always looking for a boozy addition: eggnog. The rich creaminess of the eggnog is just the right vessel to take on the strength of the whiskey. Plus, the salty sweetness of the whiskey will blend right into the sweetness of the eggnog, making for the perfect holiday treat.

Read the original article on Tasting Table.