Sperry rain boots review: I shop for a living, and I'm convinced these are the only pair I'll ever wear

We'll soon be entering the slipperiest time of year — do you know where your grippy boots are? I, for one, do not enjoy sliding around on wet leaves, and would like to avoid falling on my butt while navigating snowy sidewalks and icy steps, thank you very much! Luckily, I haven't experienced much of that over the last decade, owing largely to my trusty Sperry Saltwater Rain Boots. These wellies have exceptional tread, their short design makes them comfier than their knee-high counterparts and they're cute, to boot (pun intended). Read on for my full review:

Before I tried Sperrys, I suffered through countless tall rain boots, which always felt like a chore to walk in. I remember trying to go up subway station stairs while attempting to keep up with the crowd of impatient New Yorkers surrounding me, only to find that my ankles had very limited mobility.

Then, about 10 years ago, I saw a pair of these shorties in a store window. Thinking they might be more comfortable than my other rain boots, I tried them on and it was love at first step. I've been wearing them ever since, and as a testament to their durability, I only just replaced my first pair last year!

Wet socks, be gone

For me, the worst part about walking outside in wet conditions — aside from slipping and falling — is getting my feet drenched. I can't tell you the number of rain boots I've tried that started getting holes in them with less than a year of use, which sort of defeats the purpose of wearing them altogether. Luckily, I've found the Sperry Saltwater Boots to be super sturdy; as I said before, my first pair only started to tear after a decade! I can count on these babies to keep my dogs dry, thanks to their duck-inspired design, which is constructed of thick, waterproof rubber. Plus, their micro-fleece lining helps keep my perpetually cold feet toasty, even on chilly days.

No more slipping

I'm not the most coordinated person, and if I'm not donning good-grip footwear while walking on wet surfaces, there's a good probability I'll be sliding all over the place. The good news is, these boots have excellent traction. Their rubber soles have Sperry's signature Wave-Siping, or, curvy grooves to help with stability while dispersing water for better control. I've worn them in rain, snow and ice, and can attest to their wipeout-minimizing capabilities. In fact, they've become my most-reached-for shoes between the months of October and March.

Cute and comfy

Protection from the elements is the most important feature when it comes to choosing a rain boot, but in my opinion, it has to look good, too. I happen to think that the Sperry Saltwater Boots are a cute cold weather staple, and I've worn them with everything from jeans to dresses and skirts with black leggings. (I currently have the black quilted ones, but there are so many styles to choose from!) Many of these sleek shoes have 100% leather uppers, so you know they're constructed with quality in mind.

As far as comfort goes, these boots have completely ruined the tall ones for me, and I don't see myself ever going back. I'm willing to risk a larger portion of my shins getting wet than clomping around in bulky, constricting rain boots I can barely lift my feet in. My range of motion is barely affected when I wear my Sperrys, and the cushioned insole even acts as a comfortable landing pad.

They're also easy to put on; while the rawhide lacing allows for adjustment, each boot has a side zipper for added convenience. The one recommendation I would make is to wear them with longer socks to prevent painful rubbing. I've forgotten to do that a few times, and my ankles have never let me live it down. I also find that they run a little small if you plan on wearing with thicker socks, so I would size up a bit if you're unsure. Aside from that, these kicks keep my feet happy and dry — and look good doing it.

What other reviewers say

With over 20,000 perfect ratings from Amazon customers, I'm far from being the only Sperry Saltwater Boot believer.

"With this much style and comfort, why wait for a rainy day to wear these boots?" pondered a satisfied shopper. "I wear them all the time. They go great with jeans and keep you comfortable all day long! I love the look of the untied laces, and the zipper closure on the side makes them really easy to slip into. I would definitely recommend them."

"Absolutely love these boots," gushed another rave reviewer. "I live in the Midwest and was looking for an 'in-between snow and rain boot' that is also stylish and cute. I own Hunter rain boots that I wear with fleece liners in colder weather and I also own Sorel Joan of Arctic boots that I wear in snow. These Sperry boots are the best combo of both; super warm (as in, my feet get super toasty), waterproof, snow- and sleet-proof. Plus, they’re so much more comfortable, being both light and less bulky than my other boots."

"Definitely waterproof and held up beautifully on my trip to Alaska," wrote a final fan. "[They] keep my feet warm and dry. [I] went hiking and walking around town in the pouring rain with no problems. ... Only issue was the laces aren't meant to be tied, so they loosened as I walked at times." (P.S. You can undo the knots at the ends of the laces if you'd rather tie them!)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.