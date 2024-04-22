Spanning Time: When 'No-Name,' the mechanical man, visited Binghamton

There are times when this writer runs across an article from the past where the oddities of the past should not amaze – yet it does.

In April 1930 there was such an event. Please remember that this was 74 years ago, and perhaps the uniqueness of the event was such that people believed the initial story. If you are wondering to what I might be referring, it is No-Name.

Yes, you read that correctly, No-Name.

The announcement of the arrival of No-Name, the mechanical man.

It was a period from April 15 to June 1, 1930 that was deemed Refrigeration Jubilee. It was an effort to promote the sale of electric refrigerators.

The local dealers in the Binghamton area had worked together to come up with some way of promoting interest in the new devises for the household. It is not clear whose brainchild this was, but the plan to promote those sales came in the form of a “character” named No-Name.

Allegedly, No-Name was a mechanical man who had been “uncovered” at the North Pole. He could walk and move, yet could not speak.

Since he was found at the North Pole, according to the newspaper, he was dressed in a fur-lined parka (of course). If one was to believe this entire scenario, they should read the ad announcing the mechanical man’s arrival: “No-Name? Who Is It? What Is It? Why Is It?”

The Masonic Temple on Main Street in Binghamton, about 1930.

The ad continued stating that No-name would arrive via railroad in a sealed box/coffin. Once the box was unsealed, No-Name would arise and walk away. Huge crowds were expected and while he was in Binghamton, the man would visit several service clubs and dealers.

True to their words, there was a sealed box that was opened upon its arrival at the Delaware, Lackawanna & Western railroad station. It was opened and a man or mechanical man dressed in a heavy fur-lined parka arose and made his way out of the box – never blinking or smiling.

Was he truly a mechanical man? No, but the appearance was certainly different. One station porter asked them to take it away. The No-Name walked through the crowds and an “electrical device” was used to have him navigate.

The Arlington Hotel on Chenango Street as it appeared about 1930.

One such instance during his time, was that No-Name was placed inside of a truck on Court Street and allowed to drive a short distance, and then it stopped and the door open and the mechanical man fell out to the pavement – but was unharmed.

No-Name was stood up and taken to the Exchange Club at the Arlington Hotel to show off his movements. He was put on exhibit at several other dealers and at the Masonic Temple on April 17, 1930.

One giveaway that No-Name was not a true mechanical man whose ability to walk and react to different situations scientists had “perfected,” was that the group of refrigerator dealers promoted that if someone could make No-Name smile they would be given an award of $200.

More: New York's museum leaders were in Albany for eclipse. Takeaways from the annual conference

During the period that No-Name made his way around the community with stops at many of the Masonic, Kalurah, Moose, Elk and other clubs, there were some who tried making the man smile – or even blink.

None seemed to be successful. No-Name continued with the jerky, mechanical movements and made his way around the community. Days and evenings went by, and the man dressed in a fur-lined parka continued his travels to promote refrigeration. He was even inserted into a boxing match event that being held in town. So, was No-Name a real mechanical man?

Joseph Raphael, the man behind No-Name, the mechanical man, is revealed.

No, he was not. During another staged event involving a truck, he drove the truck again, stopped at a corner and fell out of the truck. This time, though, he got up, jerked around and then with a large crowd watching, he winked his left eye and smiled.

No-Name took off the hood and a wig to reveal that he was, indeed, human. His real name was Joseph Raphael from Kingston, Pennsylvania. He had performed this act for 26 years. His record for not blinking was three hours.

While some were disappointed, one little girl asked for his autograph, as No-Name made his way toward the train to take him back home. So it goes.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Binghamton in April 1930 includes a 'No-Name' mechanical man visit