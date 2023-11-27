Southwest Passenger Jumps Out of Plane’s Emergency Exit

A Southwest Airlines passenger was arrested late Sunday night after opening the Boeing 737’s emergency exit, jumping down from the wing, and attempting to flee in a service truck on the tarmac at Louis Armstrong Airport in New Orleans, according to witnesses. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office stated that the aircraft was still at the gate at the time of the incident and said the man was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation. 4WWL reported that the identity of the passenger had not been released and no criminal charges had been filed as of Monday morning. The news station also showed photos of the emergency door being opened and the man being handcuffed by two cops on the tarmac. In a statement to Newsweek, a spokesperson for Southwest thanked “flight and ground crews for their swift action.”

