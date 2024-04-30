These South Carolina brunch spots rank among nation’s best. Why customers crave them

Whether you’re a fan of fried chicken or French toast, you might just find your favorite new brunch spot in South Carolina.

That’s because the state is home to four of the nation’s best places to eat the late-morning meal, according to new rankings from the review website Yelp. Here are the restaurants that made it onto the list of “Top 100 Brunch Spots in 2024”:

To create the rankings, Yelp said it studied U.S. restaurants that garnered several reviews related to brunch and Mother’s Day. It then “ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords in the past three years.”

Why do fans love the SC brunch restaurants?

Of the South Carolina restaurants on the list that published April 29, the top two were in the Myrtle Beach area.

Drift — known for serving breakfast and lunch in Grande Dunes Marketplace — received praise for its eggs Benedict dishes on Yelp. Fans also loved the bananas foster French toast, which the restaurant said has “butter glazed bananas in caramel sauce, spiced rum and topped with whipped cream.”

Also on Yelp, customers of Blueberry’s Grill raved about brunch classics as well as the blueberry hush puppies, “served warm with honey butter & blueberry compote for dipping.” Though the restaurant has three locations, the one on U.S. Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach earned a spot on the national list.

The two other Palmetto State dining destinations to land in the rankings serve Southern fare in the Charleston area. Yelp photos show fried chicken biscuits are popular at Millers All Day in the travel hot spot of Charleston, while crab cakes are among the fan-favorite dishes at Page’s Okra Grill in Mount Pleasant.

With the exception of Millers All Day, the top-ranking South Carolina restaurants earned similar honors from Yelp last year. This time around, the nation’s No. 1 place for brunch was Toasted Gastrobrunch in Las Vegas.

The results were released ahead of Mother’s Day, which falls on May 12. Yelp warns the holiday is one of the year’s busiest times for restaurants, so make your plans ahead of time.

“In 2023, reservations for Mother’s Day jumped 79% from the Sunday before the holiday,” the website wrote in its report.

